STEVE ANGLESEY: PM’s book for children is another schoolboy error

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Unlike other Boris Johnson efforts, The Perils of the Pushy Parents is not racist or sexist - it’s just “rubbish”.

Two earnest and connected hopes for young Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson: One, that on December 13, 2024, his dad suddenly has a lot more time on his hands with which he can spend reading to him. Two, that no matter how hard his father tries to sneak it into the bedside pile, the reading matter in question does not include The Perils of the Pushy Parents by Boris Johnson.

Who even knew the prime minister had written a children’s book? But there it is from 2007, buried in his bibliography beneath the collections of columns, the self-serving Churchill biography, the book of sub-Clarkson car reviews (“it was as though the whole county of Hampshire was lying back and opening her well-bred legs to be ravished by the Italian stallion”) and the highly dubious Four Lions-alike flop comic novel Seventy-Two Virgins, with its references to “a mega-titted six-footer” and the where-to-start sentence “The interesting thing about his half-caste looks, he decided, was that he didn’t look Negroid”.

Unlike other Johnson efforts, The Perils of the Pushy Parents is not racist or sexist. It’s just bad, confirming that Johson’s most successful fiction – like EU bans on prawn cocktail crisps and non-conformist bananas – is created when he is pretending to write facts.

But while it may lack the outrages of his other work, it does confirm plenty of our worst suspicions about Boris Johnson: that he’s lazy, that he’s pompous, that he’s a con man.

Why don’t we know about The Perils of the Pushy Parents? Perhaps because Johnson appears to have written it to mark the 100th anniversary of Hilaire Belloc’s 1907 book Cautionary Tales for Children, which featured poems like Jim, Who Ran Away From His Nurse, And Was Eaten By A Lion, which became a favourite of the monologist and actress Joyce Grenfell.

No doubt the book was a favourite during Johnson’s childhood, but by 2007 youngsters had moved on to other kinds of Bellocs – the Harry Potter finale was the year’s best-selling book – and this might explain why Boris’ work appears to have sunk without trace and failed to resurface since.

Belloc himself was a comic writer and chancer who dabbled in politics (he was briefly a Liberal MP while also being a leading light in the anti-suffrage movement) and fancied himself a historian. He wrote some dodgy stuff about Islam too. Amazing, isn’t it, that Johnson identifies with him?

Yet while Belloc’s 1907 work entranced children with its wit and grace, Johnson’s 2007 follow-up proceeds with all the elan of a middle-aged man rugby-tackling a 10-year-old for publicity and LOLs. The plainly autobiographical plot, illustrated by Johnson’s own line drawings of a bowl-haired blond boy, involves Jim and Molly Albacore (“the nicest kids you ever saw”) and their mum and dad, who have high hopes for their offspring.

Says the mother: “We’d rather hoped the BBC/Would hire you as a news trainee. And after that, it’s our intent/To shove you into parliament. Up the greasy pole and then/Propel you into Number 10.” Now, whose fortuitous career path does that remind you of?

The Johnson-Albacore parents, like so many real-life tutors, editors, civil servants, cabinet colleagues and electors, want Boris/Jim to settle down and get on with his work. Naturally, he disagrees and would rather watch telly.

You get the sense that both sides won skirmishes as Johnson grew up – in this text the author is able to namecheck Aristotle, Cecil B de Mille, the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact and Zeno of Elea without any real sense that he understands their significance.

Where Belloc used bad rhymes to elicit a grin and a groan, Boris uses them to show off (“When they were babies in the womb/He’d read them Berkeley, Locke and Hume… He’d zap the programme off and holler/ ‘Go and read some Emile Zola’”).

The whole thing quickly peters out towards the conclusion that a little learning is just enough, though there is the unexpectedly self-aware couplet “The source, my friends, of half life’s trouble/Is seeking reputation’s bubble”.

The best thing that can be said for this book is its brevity. While a typical novel might run to between 80,000-100,000 words, here the text is condensed into 48 pages of around 100 words each. For this, the publishers were asking £10.

Johnson might not have had much to say in The Perils of the Pushy Parents, but that price point alone speaks volumes about the arrogance of a man who thinks he can serve up any old rubbish to the British people and they will buy it.

In 2007, they didn’t. In 2020, it would probably be a best-seller.

Brexiteers of the Week

ALLISON PEARSON

The Telegraph columnist and self-styled “humble handmaiden of Brexit” (as she told a pre-lockdown Leavers’ rally) has established herself as one of the shrillest and daftest voices for ending the lockdown. When Monday May 4 brought news of 288 fatalities, she tweeted: “Remember 450 people die of cancer every day.” Quite, but if we could stop 450 deaths by preventing people from standing next to one another, don’t you think we’d have a go?

Pearson also drew giggles by tweeting a photo of what she had been told was a bonfire tribute to 100-year-old Colonel Tom Moore. It turned out to be the giant burning effigy poor Edward Woodward is sacrificed in during the final scenes of 1973’s seminal horror film The Wicker Man.

CONOR BURNS

Boris Johnson’s former aide has resigned as trade minister after misusing his office to intervene in a dispute over a loan owed to his father, warning on Commons-headed notepaper “that my role in the public eye could well attract interest especially if I were to use parliamentary privilege to raise the case”.

Brexiteer watchers might recall that while he was working for BoJo in 2017, Burns’ Twitter account sent a series of aggressive messages to Michel Barnier demanding he publish the legal basis on which Britain needed to pay the so-called “divorce bill”. Burns soon explained he had been hacked. The tweets called for Barnier to quote the correct “treaty obligations and directives” – just Burns’ luck to have been hacked by someone with detailed knowledge of EU law!

DANIEL KAWCZYNSKI

Last year the Shropshire MP was ranting about “MPs wishing to overturn the will of the British people” but now he seems willing to overturn the will of the Welsh people as expressed at two referendums. Kawczynski tweeted that he “looked forward to the day when we return to one parliament and one policy for the whole United Kingdom”, adding that the Welsh parliament was “a massive additional expense” and “just another layer of red tape”.

When the discrepancy between his view on Brexit and his view on the Senedd was pointed out, the tweets quickly disappeared. Public votes in 1997 and 2011 have backed devolution in Wales and as recently as March, a poll found 83% in favour of the Senedd while only 14% wanted to abolish it.

NIGEL FARAGE

The nicotine-stained man-frog blasted the “hypocrisy” of lockdown breakers just hours before police warned him over his 100-mile trip to Kent in search of illegal migrants – a jaunt which could only be classed as ‘essential’ if the person doing the classifying was the same one who came up with Waitrose’s essentials range (featuring artichoke hearts, cambozola cheese and cappuccino-flavoured mousse).

On Monday, Farage told listeners to his LBC show that he was sick of lockdown breakers “popping out for the day in absolutely huge numbers”. He added: “It almost seems to me there’s a bit of middle-class hypocrisy here. It’s as if lockdown needs to stay but lockdown really is for everybody else and not me.” Strange he’s now upset about people having their freedom of movement taken away, isn’t it?