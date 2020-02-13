Latest The New European

The MP, the convict and a question of character

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 February 2020

Steve Anglesey

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

STEVE ANGLESEY on the double standards from Brexiteer MP Andrea Jenkyns on abuse in politics.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In the final week of January, the Brexiteer MP Andrea Jenkyns told the Yorkshire Post's political podcast Pod's Own Country about the abuse she had suffered over the last few years. "At the height of it I got death threats," she said. "I got people writing on my office wall telling me to kill myself… we had someone in July who phoned the office threatening to 'rip the bitch's face off'."

On another occasion, which Jenkyns spoke about late last year, a man with a sledgehammer confronted one of her team while they were out canvassing. "When I found out what happened, I was in tears," she said.

This is awful, horrible stuff. You hate to imagine another Remainer doing it. You hate to imagine another human doing it. You hate to imagine anyone being on the receiving end. All of which makes what happened next all the more difficult to fathom.

In the first week of February, a Conservative pro-Brexit campaigner named Joshua Spencer was jailed for nine weeks after admitting to sending a message in April 2019 in which he called MP Yvette Cooper a "whore" and added, "She will pay. I'm already organising to hurt her. Amazing what crackheads will do for £100. I'm going to get her beat up."

Impact statements from Cooper and her former office manager Jade Botterill were read at Spencer's trial. Cooper's spoke about how Spencer has continued to email her office even after his arrest (he lives in her Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituency) and organised a "hostile" demo outside it last summer. He'd even attended her election count in December as a representative of the Tories. Spencer's actions, said Botterill, left her "constantly on edge" and led to her leaving a job she'd done for seven years.

Andrea Jenkyns, who beat Cooper's husband Ed Balls in 2015 to win her Morley and Outwood seat, also gave a statement to the court. Hers was a character reference for Spencer, whom she described as "a decent and honest person… whose heart is in the right place and who always helps people in need".

Jenkyns said that while she did not "condone what he wrote in any manner", Spencer had suffered "an incredibly difficult life so far".

Not surprisingly, this has left Botterill baffled. "I don't really understand why she would do that," she told The New European. "She must know what it's like to receive abuse and threats. Unfortunately most MPs do. And it's particularly worse for female MPs in West Yorkshire." The name of Jo Cox is unspoken but Morley is a five-minute train ride from Batley, which Cox represented.

Jenkyns later issued a statement standing by her decision. "I have known Joshua for a number of years," she wrote. "Josh has bipolar and had mental health issues since his father's suicide in 2015 and I was and remain concerned about his mental well-being and wanted to make sure it was taken into consideration as part of the judicial process."

The thought is commendable, but some things don't quite stack up. For a start, there is dispute over exactly how long Jenkyns has known Spencer, who acted as a UKIP agent in the 2017 general election and only joined the Conservatives after that.

There is the question of how comfortably Jenkyns' concern for an acquaintance's well-being sits next to cuts in mental health funding under Conservative governments; last year 92% of NHS mental health trust leaders in England said they believed benefit changes under the Tories have increased the number of people with anxiety and depression.

And how does Jenkyns marry her plea for clemency on behalf of a Conservative campaigner with her demand for tougher justice for others? In December 2018 she tabled an early day motion calling for more stringent sentencing, noting that "keeping perpetrators of violent crime off the street will send the right message to people that might engage in such acts, help keep the public safe and deter further violent offences". Would she have intervened on behalf of someone with mental health issues who did not happen to share her political views? If so, how many times has she done this recently?

We asked Jenkyns' constituency office some of these questions - and others, including how Spencer managed to be among the 400 attendees of the "Big Brexit Bash" party she organised on January 31 - but they are yet to respond.

In the Commons on Monday, Cooper expressed disappointment that "the neighbouring MP chose to give a very positive character reference for this individual without contacting me first. And I have raised that with her directly".

Jenkyns has issued a further statement expressing "solidarity to Yvette, her staff & all my colleagues who, like me, have been threatened". But, says Botterrill, "Andrea hasn't reached out to me. I don't know if she has reached out to Yvette. It's still pretty upsetting she hasn't condemned his actions.

"We need everyone in politics to demonstrate that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable not be giving them character references knowing they've supported violence to someone just for doing their job."

In her podcast interview, Jenkyns said she felt sad that, post-Brexit, there were "colleagues in the tea room who won't sit next to me". Her actions in the case of Joshua Spencer surely won't help that change any time soon.

STEVE'S SELECTION

LEMBIT OPIK and HENRY BOLTON

You may also want to watch:

"To read the perspective of a senior figure in British politics at such a volatile time has given me the chance to test my own perspective versus that of another person who's thought extensively."

Does this oddly-constructed sentence come from a heavyweight Brexiteer's review of the John Bercow autobiography, or a former cabinet minister weighing in on David Cameron's as it hits paperback? No, it's the bloke who went out with a Cheeky Girl in the foreword for a newish book by the bloke who goes out with a woman who was racist about Meghan Markle. "A senior figure in British politics" indeed!

Bolton's What A State features quotes from Sophocles, Shakespeare and Einstein but nothing as good as his partner Jo Marney's explanation for claiming she felt like Anne Frank ("I didn't mean I was a Jewish girl that was going to be captured by the Nazis. I just couldn't go outside, or near windows").

PETER DAWE

The internet pioneer, entrepreneur and failed Brexit Party candidate unveiled his latest invention - a £100 "sleep pod" for the homeless, made from two wheelie bins joined together.

Dawe polled 1,041 votes in Cambridge at the last election despite billing himself as a "superhero". He has also recently invented the "solar pod", a 20mph electric vehicle which is also - as you might have guessed - "the size of a wheelie bin". He moaned: "It's the perfect solution, but can I get a single establishment politician to recognise those advantages? No!" Wonder why?

A homeless charity has branded his latest wheeze "a load of bull****" but Dawe insisted: "It is a Marmite design." How long before he suggests the homeless should kip in a giant jar of Marmite which converts into a car?

GERARD BATTEN

Prepare the world's smallest violin! UKIP's suspiciously-coiffed former leader has Tweeted: "Very sad news. UKIP is now on the brink of insolvency. This has happened because of the NEC driving away members & revenue… If UKIP dies it will be because of the NEC."

Just a thought, but should some - indeed the lion's share - of the blame not lie with the leader who at last June's Europeans elections managed to retain none of the 24 MEPs the party won in 2014? And who lost all but three of the 126 council seats they defended in 2018 before losing 145 of the 176 they defended a year later?

You know, the one who was so bad he thought cuddling up to Tommy Robinson was a vote-winner? Who

was such a disaster that he was replaced by someone actually called Dick Braine? Now, who was that again?

NIGEL FARAGE

The nicotine-stained man-frog plumbed new depths while on a visit to a private evangelical university in America by suggesting that divine intervention might have spared him from his 2010 plane crash in order to deliver Brexit.

Farage accepted an honorary doctorate from LGBT+-unfriendly Liberty University, whose "honour code" for students bans "sexual relations outside of a Biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and natural-born woman".

He told an interviewer: "How on earth I survived I will never know." When the interviewer suggested it was "God's providence and protection", Farage replied: "I'm alive and he (the pilot, who survived the crash, but died in 2013) is not and I did think after I survived that perhaps, just perhaps, I was put here for a purpose."

Does this mean that the biggest Brexiteer of them all is God?

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The European: A newspaper for a different era

Czechoslovakian-born Brit Robert Maxwell presents the first issue of the weekly transnational newspaper

Sacking of Northern Ireland secretary branded a 'WTF moment' by Julian Smith's allies and colleagues

Arlene Foster of the DUP (front right), deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (front left) of Sinn Fein, sit around the table with Ireland's deputy premier, Tanaiste, Simon Coveney (back left), Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (back centre left), Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (back centre right), and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (back right) in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

The rise of the drone: The campaign to stop killer robots

The development of drone swarms is changing the face or warfare. Photo: Getty Images

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Nigel Farage to be investigated

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

The best literary podcasts of 2020

You're booked podcast presenter Daisy Buchanan with John Waters. Photo: Twitter

Priti Patel branded 'insincere' in House of Commons after apology to Labour MP

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Martine Carole: The original Parisian bombshell

L'actrice Martine Carol quittant la clinique en voiture où elle a suivi un traitement, à Paris, France le 25 juin 1957. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The hidden talents of Wolfgang Mozart

AUSTRIA - JANUARY 01: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Canvas by Barbara Krafft (1764-1825). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Gemaelde von Barbara Krafft (1764-1825).]

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

'Edginess-mixed-with-ecstasy' - An iconic venue's small-town home

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Photo of John CALE; performing live onstage in Orange (Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns)

Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson asked why he hasn’t been deported yet as PM’s history raised in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Trump official admits US is prioritising EU over UK for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Theresa May set up Brexit department to stop Boris Johnson handling negotiations

Theresa May making a statement in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

‘All the lies about Leavers’ are painfully true

Leave support celebrates Brexit with his own fashion statement. Photo: Contributed

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.