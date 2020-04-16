Latest The New European

The time I hired David Icke

PUBLISHED: 13:35 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 16 April 2020

Steve Anglesey

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Steve Anglesey remember the day he had to dump the conspiracy theorist

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Both St Jerome and Morrissey agree that the devil finds work for idle hands. So, just as a bored schoolboy on a long summer’s day might poke a stick into a dead bird to see what happens, it was almost inevitable that some desperate media outlet would try to break through its lockdown torpor by giving David Icke a call.

Icke, who has followed the well-worn career path of professional footballer to TV presenter to Green Party politician to Son of the Godhead to international conspiracy theorist, duly told the Freeview channel London Live there may be a connection between coronavirus research and the Israeli state and declared the pandemic to be part of a three-decade plot by technocrats to impose fascist mass control.

The results have been a mixed bag for London Live. On the plus side, enormous publicity and better-than-average ratings. On the other, an Ofcom investigation and widespread criticism of the station’s owner Evgeny Lebedev (“a major force for good”, according to Boris Johnson).

The furore made me wince a bit since 20 years ago – when, in my defence, we knew much less about him than we know now – I too found myself in need of hype and audience numbers and decided the quickest way to find them was by employing David Icke.

Back then the world had only two football websites, and I worked for the second, Football365. Our early strategy of being a slightly more irreverent version of a tabloid newspaper, complete with Fleet Street reporters and Andy Gray columns, produced scant reward and so we veered off into wilder and more fruitful tangents – reader opinion, humour, transfer analysis, gleeful character assassinations of writers and commentators who had passed their sell-by date.

Seeking a columnist who might create some noise on the message boards that predated social media, I suggested Icke, then toiling in relative obscurity nine years on from the turquoise spring when he told the world God had tipped him off about his plans to destroy it, leading to the Sun headline “Is David Icke off his bike”?

You may also want to watch:

Since then the former Hereford United goalkeeper had emerged only rarely, probably wisely as when he did he tended to claim the planet was run by a conspiracy of shape-shifting lizards whose number included Queen Elizabeth II (even her name being a reptilian reference to “a lizard birth”, apparently). He was easy to track down on the Isle of Wight (why didn’t the reptiles think of this?) and quickly agreed to write a ghosted column where he would talk and I would write. If I remember rightly, he suggested dialling down “the lizard stuff” and concentrating on sport, with mention of his “spiritual beliefs” where appropriate.

A series of informative and bizarre columns duly appeared, including ruminations on everything from a goalkeeper’s command of his penalty box to the comparisons between political speeches and pre-match team talks to ‘power’ colours in football kits. He disliked the veteran commentator David Coleman and loved the veteran manager Alec Stock. The pieces got better and odder, and were called things like “Football is the new cocaine and chairmen are its dealers”. Things went so well it was decided Icke could write them up himself. This proved to be a mistake.

In the first weeks of 2001, I got an email from a personal hero, the brilliant journalist John Diamond, who would shortly die of cancer. No doubt I thought Icke was just an entertaining weirdo, Diamond wrote, but didn’t I realise that “reptile” and “lizard” were tropes long associated with anti-Semitism?

Horrified but lacking real evidence, I put this to our columnist, who assured me that while he did increasingly believe in a global conspiracy of businesspeople and politicians, sometimes a reptile was just a reptile. He was, he insisted, fiercely anti-racist. And maybe, he added, the whole reptile thing was just a metaphor anyway.

Yet the now self-penned columns began to rack up the crazy. If an article began by discussing Sir Alex Ferguson’s refusal to criticise his players in public after bad results it would quickly divert into Masonic secrets and end with Illuminati mind control. It became an office joke that all Icke intros would be something like: “Liverpool flattered to deceive against Arsenal on Sunday and in many ways that reminds me of what George W Bush and his paymasters are doing in the Middle East.”

An article about sweatshops producing football boots had to be edited, in a way that displeased Icke. Thereafter his contributions became more erratic (in terms of frequency as well as content) until finally in September he sent us a resignation note in the shape of an unpublishable piece alleging the 9/11 attacks were an Illuminati-inspired inside job.

Icke has continued to write similar and even worse since, and the ongoing death of common sense has rewarded him richly for it. Accusations of anti-Semitism continue to follow him around; he must have been particularly narked last year when the Australian immigration minister who revoked his visa to visit the country following protests turned out to be called David Coleman.

Meanwhile I moved on to the Daily Mirror sports desk, where my first pick as a new columnist turned out to be equally controversial. But thankfully Robbie Savage is disliked mainly for not being part of the football intelligentsia and, to the best of my knowledge, has never accused the late country singer Boxcar Willie of being part of a conspiracy of shape-shifting lizards.

Not yet, anyway.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: Coronavirus fears lead to an update of Rupert Murdoch’s obituary

Rupert Murdoch is said to have concerns about his own health during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Archant.

Welcome to Europe’s greenest lands

Thousands join a Fridays for Future climate protest in Hamburg on February 21. The Green Party is enjoying rapidly growing support in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The time I hired David Icke

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

It is the time for tough questions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

Europe and China show restarting coronavirus-hit economies not easy

A woman wearing a protective mask cleans a shop window in Vienna, Austria. Smaller Austrian shops may reopen with special protective measures from Tuesday on.. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Government sets date for Boris Johnson to return to work

Boris Johnson making the announcement that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: @10DowningStreet/PA Wire .

Can we all rise again after coronavirus?

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

The coronavirus has propelled science to a higher level in politics

Coronavirus will change the science communities. Pictured Jaguar Land Rover is making 1,300 face masks a week. Pictures: PA Images

The coronavirus has accelerated our moves online

Agroup of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes, during the UK coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Health minister praises care workers with badge despite undersupplying sector with PPE and coronavirus tests

Health Secretary Matt Hancock showing the new 'Care' badge. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

We must avoid repeating the same mistakes in our economic response to the coronavirus

The economic recovery after the coronavirus must involve resetting the economy. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images.

Could coronavirus reinvent Britain?

A man wearing a protective face-mask walks through a deserted Trafalgar Square in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 30,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Why coronavirus is China’s Chernobyl

Coronavirus warnings on signs in Glasgow as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Romanian workers flown in to help British farmers as industry struggles to employ locals

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

Johnson government assessed EU PPE procurement scheme as inadequate, despite partaking in meetings

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

OBR optimistically predicts shrinking economy will recover in 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of trying to ‘smear whistleblowers’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: How Europe’s monarchs stepped up as their nations faced the crisis

An image of Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her broadcast on Sunday to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic are displayed on lights in London's Piccadilly Circus. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Boris Johnson likely to feel like he’s been ‘hit by several buses’, expert claims

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Minister ‘complied with rules’ travelling 40 miles to visit elderly parents

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, at a Downing Street briefing. Photograph: Downing Street.

MPs offered support of up to £10,000 to help with home working during coronavirus outbreak

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Questions raised about Priti Patel’s absence from key coronavirus briefings

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Tory MP criticised for calling for churches to re-open for Easter despite coronavirus lockdown

Conservative MP Jack Lopresti has been criticised for calling to re-open churches for Easter, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: House of Commons

Public backs calls for government of national unity during coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus.

Conrad Veidt: The unique life of one of the 20th centuries most memorable film villains

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1921: Conrad Veidt as

How words disappear, or go into hiding

George Borrow,1803-1881. English writer and traveller. From the painting by John Borrow (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Coronavirus will hit the poorest the most

A person walks past a piece of coronavirus art by the artist, known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Major, Brown and Blair join calls for global economic stimulus following coronavirus outbreak

Former prime ministers Sir John Major (left) and Tony Blair share a platform for the Remain campaign event at the University of Ulster in Londonderry.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

Jewish leaders say Keir Starmer has already done more than Jeremy Corbyn to tackle anti-Semitism

Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

BBC to host TV fundraiser to support those battling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Social media networks urged to action over 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories

A communications mast in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Downing Street hits out at Russian disinformation surrounding Boris Johnson’s health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, joining a national applause for the NHS. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

EU cooperation is more important than ever. We need a Brexit delay

Lucy Franklin, CEO of Accordance VAT (Pic: James Pike)

Most Read

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

EU tells Britain Brexit talks are no longer a priority

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Tory MP demands end to lockdown because ‘money does not grow on trees’

Tory MP Robert Syms has called for the coronavirus lockdown to end by the end of May. Photograph: House of Commons.

BBC bosses told interviewers to ‘go easy’ on ministers during coronavirus, claims former presenter

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

All of the Tory MPs who voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.