Quiz

Do you know your prime ministers? Take our quiz to find out...

Conservative prime ministers Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major. Photographs: PA. Press Association

It’s not only the current prime minister who has lived a colourful life. See if you can identify these PMs from STEVE ANGLESEY’s list of amazing facts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Take our interactive quiz and let us know how many you can get right!