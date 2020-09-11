Boris Johnson facing revolt over coronavirus restrictions from Tory MPs wanting to ‘live like free people’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a virtual press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own backbenchers over the new coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with one saying they want to ‘start living like a free people’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

It comes after reports that ministers are divided over new social distancing rules in England that will limit social gatherings to groups of just six people both indoors and outside from Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reports that senior Tories also want younger children to be exempt from the so-called “rule of six” in England, while the Daily Mail claimed Matt Hancock was the only cabinet minister on Boris Johnson’s coronavirus strategy committee to support the plan at a meeting on Tuesday, the day before it was announced.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Speaking on Friday, Tory former minister Steve Baker told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it is now time to say that this is not a fit legal environment for the British people.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s time to move to a voluntary system – unless the government can demonstrate otherwise.

“And it is time for us to actually start living like a free people, not subjecting ourselves to constantly shifting legal requirements, which I think now no-one can fully understand.”

He added: “It seems to me the effect of having Covid marshals will be to turn every public space in Britain into the equivalent of going through airport security where we are badgered and directed… I’m not willing to live like this.”

It comes as coronavirus rates continued to increase across parts of the UK with Leeds and Birmingham among areas at risk of further lockdown measures.