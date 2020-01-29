ERG chairman tells Leavers to respect Remainers on Brexit day

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

European Research Group chairman and leading Brexiteer Steve Baker has told Leavers not to rub celebrations in Remainers' faces.

Baker is planning to speak at a number of events on Friday, but is not planning to attend Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration.

Instead it has been left to the usual suspects - in the form of Tim Martin, Ann Widdecombe and Julia Hartley-Brewer - to do the speaking at the Parliament Square event.

The ERG chairman has called for Brexiteers to show some reconciliation with Remainers who will not be celebrating on Friday.

He tweeted: "Bearing in mind our need to unite this country when many people feel great sorrow about leaving the EU, I'm encouraging magnanimity from Brexit supporters."

Baker has been of the outspoken Brexiteers during the fight to leave the EU, having also played a key role in the Vote Leave campaign.

In 2019 he refused to name the person who gave him advice to overspend on the campaign.