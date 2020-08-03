Donald Trump’s former strategist thinks Dominic Cummings will take Tories further to the right

Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a debate. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) 2018 Getty Images

Steve Bannon, the man credited with putting Donald Trump in the White House, has praised Boris Johnson’s senior adviser and claimed that the party will move even more to the right after Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Bannon, who has a history of backing far-right figures including Tommy Robinson, Marine Le Pen, and Viktor Orban, refused to say in a new interview if he had met Dominic Cummings or Johnson but appeared to have an insight into the Tory strategy.

Speaking to journalist Peter Geoghegan for his new book titled Democracy for Sale, the Trump campaign mastermind also said after Brexit the prime minister will become even more “populist”.

You may also want to watch:

Bannon said that working alongside Johnson will continue to move to the right and will focus on “more economic nationalistic tendencies”. He predicts that the Tory leader will “adapt his policies to become more populist over time”.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Commenting on Cummings he said that he is a “brilliant guy”.

He added: “I think Cummings is very smart where he puts his efforts. What I like about him is he has the ability to focus on the main things”.

He supported Cummings’ approach to the civil service, saying the “administrative state needs to be taken apart brick by brick”, and on Brexit he said there is only “one choice” which is a “hard out, no deal” situation.