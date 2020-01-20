Video

Anti-Brexit campaigner targeted by thugs - but says incident has made him more determined

Steve Bray with campaigners in Westminster (left) and during the incident (right). Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray has been subjected to another attack from a group of 'thugs' while campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament.

Bray, who is leading a protest in protecting child refugees through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill outside parliament today, was filmed over the weekend being subjected to abuse from those goading him while on duty outside the House of Commons.

In a video Bray can be seen being taunted by a series of men, with one stealing his 'stop Brexit' hat. As he chases after the man with his hat, he can be seen tripping and damaging his infamous megaphone as the men laugh.

The video, originally posted by those involved, was re-shared by journalist Mike Stuchbery who claimed those involved were a "pack of young Brexiteers".

Stuchbery tweeted: "Repugnant, and not a good herald of things to come."

In a statement on Facebook Bray confirmed the incident which followed support for a protest by the campaign group Legally Privileged.

He said: "At the time of leaving the protest we were followed, harassed and I was set on by six to eight far-right fascists.

"I wasn't going to say anything as we don't want to give these thugs oxygen. Due to people's concerns I feel I have to."

He continued: "I am fine, superficial cuts to my leg, a feeble effort punch to the face. The megaphone is being repaired and I've replaced the trousers already."

Bray said the incident has made him more determined to continue to fight for Remainers.

"This does not make me afraid or want to give up in any way, if anything it makes me want to stand up more to defend our democracy, our rights and our place within the European Union. This is the ugly face of nationalism and thuggery, something we strive to stamp out and in all honesty happens time and time again to many of us.

"I'll let the police deal with this in the meantime. The only thing that has changed is my determination to step up this fight. See you all soon."

In July Bray was attacked by a number of Tommy Robinson protesters following a court case which saw the EDL founder end up in prison.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.