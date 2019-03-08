Video

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray bumped into Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings is interviewed by Steve Bray. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter. Archant

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray continues his mission to wind up as many Brexiteers as possible - this time it was the turn of Dominic Cummings.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Dominic Cummings arriving in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. Dominic Cummings arriving in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

The Vote Leave 'mastermind' and adviser to the new British prime minister was arriving at work at the Cabinet Office when Bray started rolling the camera.

"Dominic Cummings, unelected bureaucrat!" shouts the campaigner as Boris Johnson's right-hand man passes by.

Giving a wry smile, Cummings changes his direction to walk in the campaigner's path rather than avoiding him altogether.

"How's it going?" politely asks Bray, as Cummings gives him a "good thanks" reply.

"We're going to stop Brexit, what do you think about that?" asks Bray.

Wearing a stained gilet and heading towards the office, Cummings quietly tells him he'll "take back control, mate".

"Take back control? We never lost control Dominic!" the campaigner shouts as his target disappears through the door.

Cummings had more to say to Bray than former prime minister David Cameron, who refused to answer any questions.

In an interview with Brexiteer Mark Francois the Tory MP claimed "we're signing your death warrant" as he spoke about Boris Johnson's leadership bid.