Mr Stop Brexit Guy to run for the Liberal Democrats in the general election

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray outside a Brexit Party meeting. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Steve Bray, the anti-Brexit man literally behind many news broadcasts, has been selected as a general election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Wales.

Bray has become famous for appearing in the background of rolling news programmes from outside parliament holding placards opposing Brexit and shouting "stop Brexit".

He has been announced as the Cynon Valley candidate after being selected by the local party - and has been given the full support of Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

She told the PA news agency: "Our candidates are chosen by local and national parties, so the constituency will have chosen Steve as a candidate.

"He is a Liberal Democrat member and he is a passionate campaigner.

"He has been well-known within the Remain cause more widely and I am sure he will bring that energy to the campaign here in Wales."

Asked whether he could be considered a 'joke' candidate after capturing the attention of the likes of Piers Morgan on live television, Swinson said: "I would respectfully say that I disagree and he is somebody who is true to his values and cares very deeply.

"I think we do want to have our politicians care about the issues that they are addressing. I think Steve is an example of somebody who very clearly does just that."

Bray, 50, has gained the nickname "Mr Stop Brexit" for his antics outside the Commons on College Green.

Earlier this year he announced he was running as an independent candidate in the European elections - but subsequently dropped out of race to avoid splitting the vote.