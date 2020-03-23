Latest The New European
Video

Pro-Brexit MP says coronavirus shows Tories may have got it wrong over immigration

PUBLISHED: 19:59 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:59 23 March 2020

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Archant

A Brexiteer MP has suggested that the Tories may have got it wrong over its approach to immigrants following the coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Brexiteer MP Steve Double in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.Brexiteer MP Steve Double in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Steve Double, a Brexit backer in the 2016 referendum, has called on home secretary Priti Patel to review her points-based immigration system in light of the country’s reliance on “cruical” workers to tackle COVID-1.

The MP for St Austell and Newquay was referring to the workers in food production, agriculture and retail, who have helped ensure food appears in supermarkets during the outbreak.

Appearing in the House of Commons, the politician said: “One of the things that this current crisis is teaching us is that many people that we consider to be low skilled are actually pretty crucial to the smooth running of our country and are in fact recognised key workers.

“Would [Priti Patel] consider that once we’re through this situation, we review our points based immigration system to reflect the things we’ve learn during this time?”.

Patel last month admitted that her new immigration rules could have stopped her own parents from coming to the UK, but claimed it was a “different system” for a different era.

She told LBC back then: “The policies are changing. This is the point. We are changing our immigration policy to one that’s fit for purpose for our economy, based on skills.”

But today, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she said that the Brexiteer makes a “very, very important point” and that the new system is “under review”.

She replied: “A very, very important point, and we’ve never said that people at lower skill levels are unimportant.

“And as we know, right now, through this crisis, everybody is making a tremendous contribution and effort when it comes to keeping all services functioning and running, while at the same time ensuring care and compassion for workers and service provision that is essential right now.

“We will absolutely, with the points-based immigration system, as I have already committed to, keep all aspects of that under review, but the important thing with the points-based system is that we will ensure that points are tradable based on the skills and the labour market need that is required across particular sectors.”

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prime minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Novels predicting global pandemics offer a crucial lesson in hope

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Don’t let Brexit cloud your judgement of the government’s coronavirus response

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance sits alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson at a news conference. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

Most Read

Brexiteer calls for pubs and restaurants to re-open as ‘majority don’t care about coronavirus’

Paul Bullen appears on BBC Look East. Photograph: YouTube.

Boris Johnson’s father is applying for an EU passport

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Dominic Raab will become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions as Dominic Raab coughs beside him. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Downing Street denies Boris Johnson adviser wanted to ‘let old people die’

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, after the latest COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture date: Monday March 16, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.