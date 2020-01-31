Video

Brussels bids farewell to UK with video pointing out local connections

Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, is lit up in red, white and blue during a celebration and farewell to the UK on the eve of the UK leaving the European Union. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire. Press Association

The marketing team behind the transport system in Brussels have paid tribute to the UK as it bows out of the European Union.

The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, known as STIB-MIVB, posted a message on Twitter aimed at Brits telling them that they are "always welcome in Brussels".

In a video accompanying the tweet they pointed to all of the different parts of the city named after British links.

They include Liverpool, Churchill, Dover, Darwin, Lancaster and Montgomery. There is also a stop called "Engeland".

The video ends with the message "mind the gap when leaving" in reference to London's famous tube announcements.

It has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it was posted on Thursday afternoon.

Laura Shields shared the video with the following message: "Moving stuff from Brussels' public transport network. So many places and people are grieving in their own way today. Ever since I've lived in Europe's battleground, I've been struck by the weight of our shared history and values."

"This is SO touching from the public transport authority!!" said Catherine Stewart. "It sums up the generosity that Belgium has always shown to those of us who have made our home here and those who have sought refuge since the referendum changed their lives."

"So simple. Beautifully done. Thank you. Brussels Transport Corporation," tweeted Professor Elaine Chalus.

"If we had to do this, could we not at least have done it with similar grace..." posted Zaimal Azad.

On Thursday evening the mayor of Brussels turned key buildings red, white and blue and held a number of celebrations to signify British relations with the capital.