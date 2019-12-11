'Stong' and stable - Michael Gove makes embarrassing spelling mistake in leaflet

Michael Gove has made an embarrassing spelling mistake in an official leaflet he made for his campaign to be re-elected in Surrey Heath.

If the Conservatives can't even spell 'strong' what hope have we actually got? pic.twitter.com/4Lnaxv0TSu — Donna Wishart - What the Redhead said (@genuineplacebo) December 9, 2019

The senior cabinet minister has been mocked online after misspelling 'strong' as 'stong'.

A picture of the leaflet was posted to Twitter by one of Gove's constituents Donna Wishart who said: "If the Conservatives can't even spell 'strong' what hope have we actually got?"

One person replying to the tweet said: "Stay Stong people only one more day [of the election]."

Wishart said: "It's amazing the amount of people blaming the printers. Printers don't proofread. Printers print. They print whatever they're given - it's why you have to check your copy yourself before submitting it to the printers."

Stong is a historical word for an area of land equivalent to a quarter of an acre, but apparently has a more indecent definition on Urban Dictionary.

"I've also lost count of the number of times I've had the urban dictionary quoted to me. I never thought I would hear the words 'Michael Gove' and 'Penis' in the same sentence. This week it happened. A lot," Wishart added.

It comes days after the prime minister's father made headlines after claiming the British public are illiterate and could not spell 'Pinocchio' if they tried.