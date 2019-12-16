Steve Bray vows to fight on after Boris Johnson tells him to quit

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray has vowed to keep on fighting for the cause, despite Boris Johnson singling him out as a Remainer who should stop fighting.

The prime minister pronounced after the election that the 'stop Brexit man' should 'put a sock in it' after his election win.

He told reporters: "And I say respectfully, I say respectfully to our stentorian friend in the blue 12 star hat, 'That's it, time to put a sock in the megaphone and give everybody some peace'."

But Bray has insisted he is not going anywhere, after spending several years appearing on College Green behind TV broadcasters projecting the anti-Brexit message.

He told the Mirror: "We still haven't left the European Union. There is still fight left within the remain movement."

"I'm going to be at Parliament this week because then they are going into Christmas recess," he said.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of remain groups in Britain, now we all need to come together under one umbrella and fight to stay."

He added: "Freedom of movement is so important, and with a Conservative government that's all going to be lost - and for what?

"Our leave campaign will have to change into one that will get us back into the EU."

Bray added that there might need to be a change of message from Remainers, but said that the prime minister was not being honest with his "get Brexit done" message.