'Stop the Brexit landslide' - Massive People's Vote rally to descend on Westminster

Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA PA Wire/PA Images

With just a few days left to stop Boris Johnson from winning the general election and forcing his destructive Brexit deal upon the UK, some of the biggest names in politics are planning massive rally in London demanding a final say on Brexit.

"It'll be the last big rallying cry for people to vote tactically to prevent a Johnson landslide," said Francis Grove-White, the deputy director of Open Britain and a long-time campaigner for People's Vote UK.

This Friday, December 6, thousands of people are planning to join in Westminster at the Methodist Central Hall, over the road from parliament.

Alastair Campbell, Michael Hesletine, and a number of very famous surprise guests yet to be announced will join together to deliver a rallying cry which "will be heard beyond Westminster, in every constituency across the country".

Grove-White, who is organising the event, was among the group behind the massive People's Vote marches in the nation's capital.

He said the event was "one more massive - and noisy - rally."

"Because this election campaign has boiled down to a simple choice: between a hard Brexit Boris Johnson landslide, or a hung parliament that will deliver the Final Say referendum our country needs," he added.

"The stakes could not be higher. So together, all of us can, must and will make our voices heard."

The event starts at 4.00pm on Friday, December 6, and is free but you need a ticket to sign up.

Tickets can be found here.