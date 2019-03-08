'You need to resign': Stormzy calls Rees-Mogg 'scumbag' for Grenfell comments

Stormzy performs during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland. PA Wire/PA Images

The Grime artist Stormzy has called Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg a 'scumbag' who needs to resign after his comments on LBC radio about the Grenfell tower fire.

Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you're an actual piece of shit I beg everyone watch this - MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of had the common sense to escape. I can't believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens pic.twitter.com/aQ4NxwdBCG — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

Rees-Mogg said the victims of the fire lacked 'common sense', and said if he was in a fire he would leave the building.

In an attack on Twitter, Stormzy said Rees-Mogg was "an actual piece of shit", who was "in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of [sic] had the common sense to escape".

"I can't believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens," he continued.

The MP said the poor cladding was the cause of the fire but was not necessarily the cause of the tragedy.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "The more one's read over the weekend about the report and about the chances of surviving. I think if you ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do.

"It is such a tragedy that didn't happen but it isn't anything to do with race or class and it's rather sad to raise these types of points over a great tragedy."

Stormzy said the comments were equivalent to saying 'come on bro, they were just dumb'.

The rapper added: "As if those who lost their lives weren't smart enough to escape. Fucking hell this man is the scummiest. You can't even make this stuff up.

My man said "if either of us were in fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we'd leave a burning building" as if to say "come on bro, they were just dumb" as if those who lost their lives weren't smart enough to escape. Fucking hell this man is the scummiest — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

"BRUV!!!!! Let's bare in mind for 2 secs how horrifying and terrifying the situation would of been for the victims. Deep that for 2 secs."

Stormzy added that those in the tower were following instructions by firefighters - trusted government authorities - to stay put.

"This scumbag is saying 'well boy you lot are dumb to of listened then' can you imagine ?!!!! Oi get this prick out of here these man are scumbags and they are wicked and evil," he said.

Rees-Mogg has since apologised for his comments, but for victims of the tragedy, his apology is not enough.

You can't even make this stuff up. Donny said "If you JUST ignore what you're told and leave you are so much safer" BRUV!!!!! Let's bare in mind for 2 secs how horrifiying and terrifying the situation would of been for the victims. Deep that for 2 secs. — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

And then imagine they're being instructed by fire fighters - trusted government authorities - to stay put. This scumbag is saying "well boy you lot are dumb to of listened then" can you imagine ?!!!!Oi get this prick out of here these man are scumbags and they are wicked and evil — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

Bare of you politicians are evil

And wicked and this is why we hate you 72 (??) people died in a tragedy that you people are to blame for. you've just caused some PR/media frenzy in the past week sending out headlines saying it was the fire brigades fault like we're stupid. — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

The government are to blame for grenfell not the fire brigade. Point blank. I don't know the ins and outs and I'm sure the fire fighters made some errors, to what extent I don't know but nah we ain't gonna act like the brave men and women who went in there are the main reason... — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

this happened get the fuck out of here Lmao we ain't that dumb lads This is blood on the British governments hands. Grenfell was their fault and their fault alone. — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

And back to this pussyhole @Jacob_Rees_Mogg - these are the people in charge of our country and they think that the grenfell fire victims died coz they were just stupid. ‍♂️ — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

This ain't about politics it's about the people who govern us lacking the most BASIC level of humanity or empathy it's nuts to me. Then this same bruddah gonna be deciding the laws and decisions that affect us lmao fuck off.These man are the REAL LIFE evil villains from the films — SOUNDS OF THE SKENG & WILEY FLOW OUT NOW ⚔️ (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

Never ever ever ever ever ever stop talking bout Grenfell. Biggest government cover up of modern times. They're throwing fire brigade under the bus and protecting all their officials/councilmen/companies/authorities because they're all involved and to blame. It's all linked. — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

This is the company that put the cladding on Grenfell >>> @arconic <<< I dunno why the media is protecting them but they're they are — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019