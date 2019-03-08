The crisis gripping the world's most dangerous waterway

PUBLISHED: 10:13 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 20 July 2019

PAUL KNOTT

The Singapore flagged 85-thousand ton Norman Atlantic stands ablaze 06 December 1987 after she was attacked by an Iranian warship in Omani territorial waters as it approached the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: NORBERT SCHILLER/AFP/Getty Images

The Singapore flagged 85-thousand ton Norman Atlantic stands ablaze 06 December 1987 after she was attacked by an Iranian warship in Omani territorial waters as it approached the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: NORBERT SCHILLER/AFP/Getty Images

2010 AFP

There is a certain geopolitical inevitability to the location for Donald Trump's showdown with Iran. PAUL KNOTT reports on the significance of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the globe's great choke points.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
A mural depicts the past conflicts between Iran's revolutionary guards and U.S. navy in the Strait of Hormuz on May 2, 2017 in Hormuz Island, Iran. Picture: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)A mural depicts the past conflicts between Iran's revolutionary guards and U.S. navy in the Strait of Hormuz on May 2, 2017 in Hormuz Island, Iran. Picture: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)

Donald Trump shows no signs of being a student of history. Let's allow that his recent reference to the capture of "airports" by the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War against Britain in the late 18th century was a slip of the tongue.

More serious is his reckless policy towards Iran, which suggests he knows nothing of the 'Tanker War', which occurred in the Persian Gulf between 1984 and 1987.

Indeed, given the much-documented chaos in his administration, one wonders whether anyone in the White House is bearing past precedents in mind when developing current strategy. This omission matters because the looming repeat of a battle targeting commercial shipping could cause immense human and economic damage.

The shipping industry is the crucial but largely unseen circulatory system of our globalised world. As described in Rose George's engaging book on the subject Deep Sea and Foreign Going, the roughly 100,000 ships - some the size of football pitches - of the international commercial fleet fetch and carry some "90% of everything" we need and consume. This includes "the clothes on your back, the fuel in your car and the food on your plate". Stop the shipping industry and you stop the world.

Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the "Velayat-90" navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: EBRAHIM NOROOZI/AFP/Getty Images

Even a partial disruption of global shipping can cause considerable problems. And the growing tensions between the United States and Iran are threatening to do exactly that.

A series of six attacks on merchant ships in the Persian Gulf took place in May and June. These involved controlled explosive devices being placed on the vessels' hulls to hole them above the water line. No loss of life or cargo ensued. Despite Iran's protestations that these attacks were 'false flag' operations designed to discredit it by its enemies, most international observers judge them to be warning shots by Tehran. In their view, they were intended to demonstrate the damage Iran could inflict on global shipping in response to any military conflict initiated by the US.

The potential scale of the disruption Iran could cause is huge.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow shipping artery between Iran and Oman. Approximately one-third of the world's seaborne crude oil exports pass through the strait - just 21 nautical miles (39km) wide at their narrowest point - on their way from the Persian Gulf to customers in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

An Iranian navy boat trying to control fire from Norwegian owned Front Altair tanker said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Picture: AFP/Getty ImagesAn Iranian navy boat trying to control fire from Norwegian owned Front Altair tanker said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

As well as Iraq and Iran itself, these crucial supplies come from US allies and Iranian enemies such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. There are no significant alternative routes.

The geography of the Strait of Hormuz compels shipping to pass close to Iranian territorial waters and gives Iran ample opportunity to disrupt it. The speed and ease of access to the strait from Iran's nearby naval ports enables its special forces and fleet of fast patrol boats to engage maritime traffic very quickly.

Iran could also further escalate warfare against merchant ships. This was amply demonstrated during the Tanker War phase of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, a bloody conflict that resulted in more than a half a million deaths.

Like the main conflict itself, the Tanker War was actually initiated by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. In 1984, it began aerial bombing of Iranian oil installations and tankers, including ships from other nations carrying oil supplies from Iranian ports. Saddam's objective - like Trump's today - was to cripple the economy of his Iranian adversaries.

Iran initially threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in response. Few experts doubted that it could have done so. But Iran was ultimately more restrained, opting to restrict its reciprocal assaults exclusively to Iraqi merchant ships.

Even so, hundreds of civilians were killed in the attacks. The first phase of the Tanker War caused a 25% drop in commercial shipping and a sharp rise in the crude oil price. Other costs, such as shipping insurance premiums, skyrocketed too.

You may also want to watch:

The difference with today's incipient conflict is that the Tanker War was a by-product of Iran's wider war with Iraq. The current assaults on shipping could be a central factor in sparking a full-blown war between Iran and the US, and become Iran's main weapon in it.

Iran's armed forces are substantial but still no match for the US military in a conventional battle. Nor does Iran have any scope to reciprocate the US's attempts to strangle it economically through sanctions. These realities may incentivise Iran to make the most of the strategic advantages it does have - blocking the Strait of Hormuz and exploiting the vulnerability of merchant shipping.

Tragically, the accelerating tensions in the Persian Gulf were entirely avoidable. They are a direct result of Trump's decision to tear up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, and to impose his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran instead. Trump claims his harsh sanctions will force Iran to submit to another deal on worse terms covering a range of issues beyond its nuclear programme.

Iran has a long history of resisting such pressure. To some extent, Tehran will be aided on this occasion by the US's isolation as the only country eager to enforce new sanctions against it.

Equally, it already became clear during the difficult, decade-long negotiation of the nuclear deal that attempts to include other issues in it, such as Iran's interference around the Middle East, would get nowhere. Instead, the negotiators anticipated that the trust built by the successful implementation of the JCPOA would prepare the ground for further discussions on other topics.

The independent international observers monitoring the JCPOA and all the parties to it consistently confirmed Iran's compliance with the deal. The agreement was achieving its aim of controlling Iran's nuclear programme. It is hard to see how Trump ripping up an arrangement that was working, and eliminating Tehran's fragile trust in the West, will lead to a better outcome.

The most obvious weakness in Trump's approach is that it is not really a strategy at all. As the former British ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, reported in his infamously leaked telegrams, Trump's "act of diplomatic vandalism" in unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear deal was carried out for "personality reasons". The deal was a success for president Obama. Therefore, in Trump's mind, it had to be torn up.

Most of the world is united in horror at Trump's tantrum-induced shattering of the Iran nuclear deal. A disparate collection of powers from Europe to India, Japan and China would be further alienated from the US if any ensuing conflict with Iran caused their lights to go off and industries to suffer due to energy shortages or an inflated oil price.

Worse still, the need to protect their shipping and power supplies may make it difficult for America's allies and others to avoid reluctantly getting involved in the conflict too.

Indeed, the US-Iranian friction is already beginning to draw in other countries, including Britain. Earlier this month, British Royal Marines seized a Panamanian flagged supertanker, the Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar. The vessel was suspected of breaching European sanctions by delivering Iranian oil to the Assad regime in Syria.

Iran reacted with fury to what it called the "illegal" seizure of the ship. The British ambassador in Tehran was summoned for a dressing down by the Iranians, who accused the UK of doing the US's bidding in its campaign of pressure against them.

Despite British protestations that the seizure was all about enforcing the embargo against Syria and nothing to do with the source of the cargo, an apparent tit-for-tat Iranian response followed a week later. Three Iranian gunships attempted to block a British tanker, the British Heritage, from entering the Gulf through the narrow Strait of Hormuz. The tanker's safe passage was secured only after a tense stand-off involving a Royal Navy frigate, HMS Montrose, inserting itself between the merchant ship and the Iranian vessels.

There are clear and legitimate concerns that a Brexit-weakened Britain under Boris Johnson could be compelled by Donald Trump to get more deeply involved in his conflict with Iran.

The US itself is increasingly self-sufficient in oil supplies. But a major disruption to the global shipping industry would likely still cause global oil and, as a result, American petrol prices to rise - an acutely sensitive  issue in an extremely car-dependent country.

Many American citizens often seem unaware of the extent to which their country is a beneficiary of the globalised economy. Increased energy and shipping costs could easily cause a slump in world trade. A collapse, for example, in exports of Midwest farm produce would come as a nasty shock and voters may not thank Trump for causing it.

They will be angrier still if Trump's petty desire to destroy his predecessor's legacy leads to the Americans being embroiled in yet another Middle East war, rather than Trump fulfilling his promise to extricate US troops from the ones already in progress.

The phrase 'those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it' is attributed to the philosopher George Santayana. It is quoted frequently enough to have become a cliché. But it is oft cited because it is often true. When considering his next steps on Iran, president Trump would be well-advised to remember that maxim and the possible impact of his actions on the crucial global shipping industry.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

600 AD: The year the Saxons started singing

King Heimer and Aslaug, 1856. Found in the collection of Nationalmuseum Stockholm. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The crisis gripping the world's most dangerous waterway

The Singapore flagged 85-thousand ton Norman Atlantic stands ablaze 06 December 1987 after she was attacked by an Iranian warship in Omani territorial waters as it approached the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: NORBERT SCHILLER/AFP/Getty Images

We know immigration brings cash to the UK. Let's put it to good use

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: Captain Corelli's Mandolin - Great book, lousy play

MIND-NUMBING: Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Corelli and Madison Clare as Pelagia in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Photo: Marc Brenner

WILL SELF: My tour of duty in the republic of self-indulgence

Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Named and shamed...The plight of those named after dictators

Generalissimo Francisco Franco of Spain. Picture: Archant/Photo file

MITCH BENN: What the navy teaches us about hanging on to traditions

Nelson wounded at Tenerife, 24 July 1797. Engraving by J Neagle. A shot in the right elbow during the unsuccessful attack on Tenerife caused the amputation of Nelson's arm.. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cameron dodges a bullet, Boris in Brussels and UKIP avoids bankruptcy

Former British prime minister David Cameron. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The true cost of freeports - and who really benefits from them

Europe. Northern Ireland. Belfast. Industrial Harbour. (Photo by: marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Stuck for a poster for the March for Change? We've got you covered

Pick up a free March for Change poster in this week's edition of The New European. Picture: Archant

Michael Heseltine: Our loyalty to our country in opposing Brexit runs far deeper than party divides

Michael Heseltine speaking at an earlier People's Vote rally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The story of singer and writer Leonard Cohen's own Love Island

Norwegian expatriate Marianne Jensen (also known as Ihlen) (left), Canadian poet, author, and musician Leonard Cohen, and others rides mules along a stone path, Hydra, Greece, October 1950. Cohen had bought a house on the island earlier in the year; Jensen inspired a number of his songs and poems. (Photo by James Burke/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

EUROFILE: How Ireland's treatment of writers is fuelling a literary boom Britain may never see

The British actress Audrey Hepburn acting along American actor George Peppard in the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'. USA, 1960 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Love Island fake news leads to embarrassing moment on national TV

Former Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre. Photograph: ITV.

Meet the former fighter pilot setting her sights on the Trump administration

Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. Picture: Getty Images

Annunziata Rees-Mogg's latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

What Remain needs to fight Brexit is optimism, defiance and pride

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

MPs head to Brussels to push for citizens' rights after a no-deal Brexit

MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa. Photograph: House of Commons.

Minister hints he'd vote to bring down government if PM pursues no-deal Brexit

Stephen Hammond has suggested he would vote to bring down a government that pursued a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA Wire

Green party MEP's speech branding far-right politician a coward goes viral

Green Party MEP Magid Magid has given an impassioned speech in defence of migration and against Italian strongman Matteo Salvini. Picture: Green Party

Political heavyweights join forces for anti-Brexit rally

Michael Heseltine, left, and Margaret Beckett, right, have joined forces. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Hunt apologises for skipping key vote after major blunder

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt, pictured here at the hustings, has apologised after accidentally missing a key vote. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal that is heating up the White House

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Anti-Brexit MPs score major victory in preventing a forced no-deal

An anti-Brexit demonstrator holding the European Union and England flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski.

MPs must do more than virtue signal over LGBT rights

James Ball discusses his own experience of hate crime and how the pride movement has become political. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride in London)

No-deal Brexit could cause a recession, says the Office for Budget Responsibility

Closed shops in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim. The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that a no-deal Brexit could cause a recession. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive/PA Images

CLIVE TYLDESLEY: Sport is the real world, politics is a pantomime

Jos Buttler of England celebrates as he runs out Martin Guptill of New Zealand during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Boris is bowled out by an old pro

Michael White discusses the highs of Britian in sport conflicted by a divided nation. Picture: Martin Rousen

Boris Johnson's anti-EU 'kipper' story at the leadership debate has a fatal flaw

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The one decision that gave the UK catastrophically bad political leaders

Why do the main parties keep choosing terrible leaders? Andrew Adonis thinks he has the answer.

Brexit Party activists try to distribute newspaper from second Morrisons store

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

Trump-style 'Boris Blimp' unveiled for Saturday's March for Change

The 'Boris Blimp' will be the star of the show at the anti-Brexit March for Change. Picture: supplied by March for Change

Nigel Farage loses his cool on LBC when asked about Brexit Party democracy

Nigel Farage was visibly rattled by some simple questions from a caller into his LBC show. Picture: LBC

Farage slams von der Leyen's 51% majority and the internet has a field day

Brexit Party chairman Nigel Farage speaks during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Philip Hammond slams Rees-Mogg claims of £80million no-deal boost to the economy

Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured in 2013. Picture: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP accused of lining his pockets in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Brexit Party MEP for London Ben Habib was quizzed on Newsnight over how much he stood to profit personally from a no-deal Brexit. Picture: BBC

'I ask you to justify your position': AC Grayling's open letter to Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy, Labour MP. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Your chance to advertise in The New European

Front covers of The New European.

Lords' bid to set up 'defensive fortification' against a forced no-deal Brexit

Lord Anderson of Ipswich has introduced an amendment which aims to block the prorogation of parliament, with the goal of stopping a forced no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Most Read

All you need to know about the March for Change protest in London

Protesters campaigning against Brexit in London. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Farage slapped down in EU parliament after bizarre ‘communism’ rant

Ursula von der Leyen tells Nigel Farage that we 'can do without you'. Photograph: European parliament.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg’s latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Brexit Party newspaper photographed on Morrisons stand sparks backlash

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage loses his cool on LBC when asked about Brexit Party democracy

Nigel Farage was visibly rattled by some simple questions from a caller into his LBC show. Picture: LBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy