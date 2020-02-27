Latest The New European

What Labour must do to get back into the Brexit debate

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 February 2020

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

DON BRIND, a former press officer for the Labour party, suggests how it can get back into the debate and who is the best placed leadership candidate to do so.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour leader Ed Milliband (second left) speak with flood affected residents in Doncaster during the general election campaign. Photograph: Oli Scarff/PA.Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour leader Ed Milliband (second left) speak with flood affected residents in Doncaster during the general election campaign. Photograph: Oli Scarff/PA.

One of the most striking failures of the Labour campaign last December was any attempt to rebut or counter Johnson's "Get Brexit done" soundbite. The leadership's approach seemed to be to avoid the issue to campaign on bread and butter issues.

Should that be the approach adopted by the new leadership now Labour is on the sidelines, at the wrong end of an 80-seat Commons majority, or should we seek to offer a robust commentary on Johnson's conduct of negotiations with the EU? To do that the party would need to develop its own soundbites. I think there are three reasons for having a strong line. Firstly to seek to influence the outcome, thwarting the more dangerous and destructive consequence of the Johnson confrontational approach.

Secondly, it will help Labour to get an audience from the media, especially the broadcasters who will, otherwise, be tempted to treat it as irrelevant. There is every chance that the new leader will get a bounce, possibly having better personal ratings than Johnson and bringing the party closer to parity in the polls with the Tories. To appear to be ducking Brexit will diminish that effect.

Thirdly, it will help the party to make sure the Tories own the downsides of any Brexit deal they do.

(left to right) Sadiq Khan with Keir Starmer. Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA.(left to right) Sadiq Khan with Keir Starmer. Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA.

So, what should Labour be saying? Here are some first thoughts. It should preface everything it says with an acceptance that Brexit is going to happen. That also means eschewing a policy many party members would support of going into the next general election advocating rejoining the EU.

It should say that "We support a Fair and Family-Friendly Brexit". The subtext to that is the party's test of any proposed deal is whether it protects jobs and living standards and is in the interests of British families and businesses.

Labour should also say: "We oppose a wrecker's Brexit", condemning any proposal or demand that hurts business and families in the pursuit of some illusory future deal with the US and others.

It should have a consistent line when companies cut jobs and investment on the explicit grounds that they were forced to do so by Brexit. My suggested soundbite is "1,000 job losses - Undone by Brexit."

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

You may also want to watch:

As with Johnson and his soundbite, the key is repetition. It's a lesson Labour needs to learn. It used to be good at it.

So who will be the party leader to take on the Tories over Brexit? It's pretty clear that Keir Starmer is determined not to be outflanked on the left by Rebecca Long-Bailey. That was my firm conclusion from attending one of his campaign meetings last week. By and large, I liked what I heard - especially his answer to a question from a member of Labour Business who complained that the party's December manifesto had nothing to say to business.

But I came away worried - not about Starmer but for Starmer. My concern is that control of the party is still in the hands of people strongly opposed to him, notably Karie Murphy, who ran the general election campaign, Seumas Milne, director of strategy and communications, and Jon Lansman, NEC chair.

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Hackney, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesLabour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Hackney, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

The allegation of a breach of data rules by the Starmer campaign have their fingerprints all over it. There's speculation that it might be the prelude to a Stop Starmer procedural ploy. I only hope those contemplating such a move realise they'd be taking on one of the country's top lawyers.

Key question - assuming Starmer is victorious, would he be able to sack Murphy and Milne? On the face of it, he ought to have Long-Bailey's backing. She has pledged to "professionalise" the party. "Promotion would be based on what you know, not who you know," she says.

If Starmer needed more ammunition he would consult the thoughtful former MP Alan Simpson. I'm a fan of Simpson, who is green and a Europhile. A former flatmate of Jeremy Corbyn, he is nonetheless scathing about what he calls the "corridor cabal" of top aides who sabotaged Labour's election campaign. He lays the blame on a small band, including Milne and Murphy for organisational chaos and for "suffocating" the leader.

In a submission to an independent review into the election disaster, Simpson says: "Jeremy will inevitably carry much of the blame. But Labour's deeper problems lie more in the cadre of senior advisers surrounding Corbyn. None should be allowed within a million miles of Labour's rebuilding."

A great deal will depend on the scale of a Starmer victory. The yardstick will be the Corbyn margin in 2016 when he thrashed Owen Smith by 313,000 to 193,000. But look a little closer and you find that more than 20% of the membership - more than 100,000 - sat out the contest, leaving Corbyn with a bare majority of eligible voters backing him. Corbynite control actually rests on elections to the NEC where turnout was far lower. It took fewer than 70,000 to elect Lansman and two other Momentum backed candidates.

NEC elections are taking place alongside the leadership elections. Starmer must hope that his campaign will create a bandwagon that carries his supporters into power at the top of the party.

Don Brind is Labour Movement for Europe press officer and a former BBC political correspondent; these blogs also appear at www.laboureurope.eu

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

What Labour must do to get back into the Brexit debate

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Brexit's threat to the music industry

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson failed to show empathy to flood victims

Fire and Rescue officers use an inflatable raft to rescue a woman in Bewdley, Worcestershire. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The government's privatisation agenda means UK will 'never take back control'

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch's man at the BBC

Rupert Murdoch listens to a gathering of reporters immediately following a shareholder meeting. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Labour MP calls for Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of honour

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Photograph: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Government department destroyed reviews into cases where benefit claimants killed themselves

Signage for the Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn has already 'given up so many things' he won't be participating in Lent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BBC defends reporter who described Brexit celebrations as 'very white'

BBC coverage from Parliament Square on Brexit day. Photograph: BBC.

Politician calls on BBC chiefs to review Question Time programme

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Tony Blair backs Ian Murray as deputy leader to 'win in every corner' of UK

(left to right) Labour deputy leadership candidates Ian Murray, Angela Rayner, Richard Burton, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Now Tory Brexiteer wants the police force to go blue too

Police officers without their hi-vis jacket. Photograph: Norfolk Constabulary.

Tory MP apologises after video emerges of him flashing his genitals in a pub

Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.

What should be the next Labour leader's Brexit message?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Civil service recruits new HR chief after Number 10 treatment of special advisers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Ballot opens in competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Andreas Hofer

Tyrolean militia 1809. In the center Andreas Hofer, leader of the Tyrolean resistance to Napoleon, painted 1819. Picture: Getty Images

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new art exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iain Duncan Smith says it’s time for experts to handle Brexit as ‘there are problems ahead’

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Brexit Party founder forms new group with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA.

Steve Baker resigns as ERG chairman - and deletes series of Brexit tweets

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘She was wrong in everything she said’ - Presenter fact checks Question Time bigot over immigration claims

Shelagh Fogarty takes down a bigoted Question Time audience member. Photograph: LBC/BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.