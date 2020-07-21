Video

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive Archant

The attorney general has denied a tweet she shared defending Dominic Cummings was “legal opinion” and stated that she did not regret her remarks.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

.js">

Suella Braverman told a Commons justice committee that her tweet could not have swayed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) or police because it was “only 10 words long”.

The government’s top legal advisor also said she had no regrets that a message she sent defending Dominic Cummings’ lockdown-breaking trip to Durham Country had caused a media storm for the government.

In June, Braverman showed her support for Cummings by sharing a tweet of a Downing Street statement backing the prime minister’s senior advisor and his other journey to Barnard Castle to “test his eyesight”.

“Protecting one’s family is what any good parent does,” the senior government figure wrote.

“The 10 Downing Street statement clarifies the situation and it is wholly inappropriate to politicise it.”

But during the Commons grilling, Braverman flatly denied her actions could have been perceived as “political interference”.

“I didn’t offer any legal view.

“I don’t think a tweet of some 10 words can really be described as a legal opinion and I’m sure the lawyers around this room will be very familiar with what a legal opinion looks like and how long it often takes to read them.”

She added: “I treat the independence, operationally and in other ways, of the CPS extremely seriously, and there’s no question of my having interfered with or influenced any decision made by the CPS and police in that matter.

“I think it’s clear that my slightly banal-worded tweet was just a welcoming of the clarification.”

She then challenged Maria Eagle, a committee member and Labour MP, over assertions her tweets had constituted an act of “political interference”.

MORE: Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

“We obviously have very different ideas about what political interference is.

“A tweet of some 10 words can hardly be considered political interference.”