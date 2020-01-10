Former Erasmus student and Tory MP criticised for voting against scheme

Suella Braverman appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A Tory MP who previously participated in the Erasmus scheme as a student has been criticised for voting against protecting the UK's membership of the scheme in a key Brexit vote.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Tory Brexiteer Suella Braverman took up the study abroad scheme while she was studying at Queens' College in Cambridge.

It allowed Braverman to spend one of her university years studying in the EU - enabling her to participate in her Masters degree of European and French law at Pantheon-Sorbonne University.

But rather than acknowledge the benefits of the scheme, she failed to vote with 254 MPs for an amendment to urge the government to seek to continue membership of the scheme.

The government has said it will consider the future of Erasmus+ as part of negotiations with the European Union "if it is in our interests to do so."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "As we enter negotiations with the EU, we want to ensure that UK and European students can continue to benefit from each other's world-leading education systems."

Consequently Braverman was one of 344 MPs not to vote for the amendment, leaving Twitter users unimpressed by the MP's move.

"Pulling the ladder up behind her", said Chris Clee.

"Gosh, what a pity. It's such a wonderful programme for bringing people together," tweeted Gavin Barrett.

MORE: Academics react as MPs vote against Erasmus study abroad scheme

"Absolutely typical of these hideous Tories; pulling up the ladder behind them. So much for seeking to heal the divisions and seeking a close relationship with the EU," said one.

"Be good to know though if you will be pushing for Erasmus to feature in the final agreement?" asked a constituent in a tweet to Braverman.

"What a mean-spirited, churlish act to deny others the opportunities had by her and our present generations," said Roger Harrison.

Braverman's office has been approached for comment.

a Department for Education spokesperson said today it "is committed to continuing the academic relationship between the UK and the EU, including through the next Erasmus+ programme if it is in our interests to do so".