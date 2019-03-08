Support for Change UK hits ZERO percent as group refuses to bring down Boris Johnson

Anna Soubry, leader of the Independent Group for Change, formerly known as Change UK. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Support for Change UK in one poll is so small it does not register in charts of Westminster voting intention.

Support for the Change UK party - now known as the Independent Group for Change - is now even smaller than support for UKIP, a party recently beaten by the Official Monster Raving Loony Party at a by-election.

The poll by BMG research for the Independent found the Conservatives have a six-point lead over Labour with the Tories on 31%, Labour on 25%, Lib Dems on 19%, Brexit Party on 12% and UKIP on 1%.

But group leader Anna Soubry has vowed to fight on.

Soubry told the Independent: "We are on a much firmer footing, I don't think I'm being over-optimistic."

She continued: "We are recruiting members and we are the people, looking at the alternatives, who combine the Labour Social Democratic and One Nation Conservative traditions."

She said her hopes for a successful party "may take longer than we hoped", but said: "I don't think I'm being over-optimistic. We have five MPs, but literally every vote counts now and we are now very strong, because the five are as one."

The Independent Group for Change has been criticised for refusing to support Jeremy Corbyn over Boris Johnson in a no-confidence vote, which could have postponed Brexit and led to a general election.

At the European elections the party gained just 3.3% of votes and no seats in the European parliament, and suffered a further blow when six of its MPs left to sit as Independents.

Two of those MPs - Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston - have since joined the Liberal Democrats.