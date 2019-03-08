Latest The New European

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:19 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 17 September 2019

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

PA Video

Boris Johnson's motive for proroguing parliament for so long was to "silence" parliament, Supreme Court justices have heard.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Supreme Court justices are considering appeals from two challenges that reached differing rulings on the prime minister's unusually long suspension of parliament.

The judges are being asked to determine whether Johnson's advice to the Queen to prorogue parliament is "justiciable" - capable of challenge in the courts - and, if so, whether it was lawful.

Gina Miller's lawyers have told them that the prime minister's decision was an "unlawful abuse of power".

They added that Johnson has also failed to provide any evidence to explain his decision to the court.

WATCH: Boris Johnson declines to provide witness statement to Supreme Court explaining his prorogation plan

During the historic hearing, Miller's barrister Lord Pannick QC said: "The exceptional length of the prorogation in this case is strong evidence that the prime minister's motive was to silence parliament for that period because he sees parliament as an obstacle to the furtherance of his political aims."

Lord Pannick added that it was a "remarkable feature" of the proceedings that Mr Johnson has not provided a statement explaining why he advised the Queen to suspend parliament for the "exceptionally long period".

The High Court in London initially dismissed Miller's case, saying that it was a "purely political" matter and not a matter for the courts.

But in Edinburgh, the Court of Session concluded that Johnson's decision was unlawful because it was "motivated by the improper purpose" of frustrating parliament.

As the Supreme Court justices consider appeals to both of these conclusions, Lord Pannick argued that the High Court "erred in law" in ruling on Miller's case, and that the Court of Session had reached the correct conclusion about Johnson's motive for proroguing parliament.

The barrister told the court: "Their conclusions, we say, are supported by the prime minister's own public statements as to his concerns as to what parliament may do and the court ... should be prepared in the circumstances to draw an inference from the absence of any evidence on the government's side by way of a witness statement.

"We submit that on all the material the court should conclude that, but for the prime minister's wish to avoid parliamentary control, he would not have recommended to Her Majesty a prorogation for a period of longer than five weeks, but he would have recommended a substantially shorter period ... as had occurred on every occasion ... in the last 40 years."

Lord Pannick said the appeal raises "fundamental questions of constitutional law" and that no court had been asked to consider these issues because no prime minister "has abused his power in the manner in which we allege in at least the last 50 years".

While he accepted the prime minister does have the power to advise the Queen to prorogue parliament, he argued that in these circumstances the length of this suspension amounts to an abuse of power.

He added: "Parliament will be silenced for a substantial part of the period leading up to the deadline of October 31 when issues of grave national importance are being addressed - or not addressed - by the government."

At the outset of the hearing, Supreme Court president Lady Hale emphasised that the justices were not concerned with the "wider political issues" and that the case would only decide if Johnson's advice to the Queen was lawful.

She added: "As will be apparent when we hear the legal arguments, the determination of this legal issue will not determine when and how the UK leaves the European Union."

The court will hear submissions from the parties over the next three days but it is unclear when a ruling will be made.

A crowd of about 40 protesters, holding signs saying "Defend democracy", "Reopen parliament" and "They misled the Queen", gathered outside the court ahead of the hearing.

Among them was a man dressed as Robocop and another calling himself the "Incredible Sulk" - wearing a blond wig with an Incredible Hulk costume - who was inspired by Johnson's recent reference to the Marvel character.

You may also want to watch:

Supporters of Miller cheered and shouted "Bravo Gina Miller" as the businesswoman and campaigner arrived at court.

Ahead of the hearing, Miller described the prorogation decision as "a classic power-grab".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Brexit has divided the country like never before, says David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

A giant SOS message is projected on to the white cliffs of Dover. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court case begins in head-to-head battle between Scottish and English rulings

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

Lib Dems could win up to 100 seats in an election with its anti-Brexit stance, MP predicts

Chuka Umunna (left) is joined by Jo Swinson (right) following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Hard Brexiteer says the EU is 'threatening lives' over no-deal Brexit medical supplies

Andrew Bridgen has said the EU is threatening lives over medical supplied if the UK leaves without a deal. Picture: Deutsche Welle

Lifeboats charity sees 'sharp increase in donations' after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Cambridge University. Pic: Archant library

How 'It's A Knockout' helped to unite Europe

Television Programme BBC series It's a Knockout The British heat of Jeux Sans Frontieres which is being held at Princess Anne Park in Washington (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions are striking back on Brexit

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The joke is on all of us when it comes to Boris Johnson's humour

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

JAMES BALL: Both sides must take blame for the damage caused to our system

Boris Johnson visits Ireland. (Photo by Lorraine O'SULLIVAN / AFP).

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert,in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MITCH BENN: How Boris Johnson became the prisoner of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Path open for independent Scotland to join EU, says minister

Scotland's constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell (Pic: PA Wire/PA Images)

Vince Cable to address Lib Dems after Tory Gyimah defection

Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Johnson thinks he has 'rough shape' of a deal while Ireland says ideas fall 'very short'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA / Laura Hutton

Leave.EU broke electoral law but not a criminal matter, say Met Police

The Metropolitan police have closed their investigation into Arron Banks' Leave.EU

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News

Nigel Farage claims there are 'no facts at all' in the Yellowhammer document

Nigel Farage has claimed there are

Business in pubs will soar if we leave EU on October 31, claims Wetherspoon boss

Tim Martin appears on TV. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

EU president-in-waiting accused of pandering to 'extreme right' with new migration office

Incoming EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Confused by the courts? Your recap on Brexit legal cases

A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Former PM says government 'still not telling the truth' about no-deal Brexit

Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson presses ahead with 'very good' idea for £15 billion Irish bridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Protester photobombs Nigel Farage's BBC appearance and steals the show

A man in a 'deport racists' t-shirt was escorted out of a Brexit Party venue by security while Nigel Farage was being interviewed on BBC. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man on street art

Morrie's painting of a frog spirit under a starry sky. Picture: Will Self

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Great European lives: Walter Bonatti June 22, 1930 - September 13, 2012

The Italian mountaineer Walter Bonatti training on Kleine Scheidegg before facing the climb to Mont Blanc. Switzerland, 1963 (Photo by Mario De Biasi\Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: A not so brief history of time

The complex nature of the historical relationships between the different languages of the Germanic family can be seen further in the way that our word tide is in origin the same word as German Zeit, Dutch tijd, West Frisian tiid, and Norwegian, Swedish and Danish tid. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Eurofile music: The Choral Nation of Estonia

EUROFILE: Once upon a time in Hollywood...

A poster for George Roy Hill's 1969 biopic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Whitehall 'overly secretive' on how it has spent £97 million on Brexit consultants

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Richard Luck: The Truman Roadshow

American writer and journalist Truman Capote leaning on the wall of the balcony of his house on the seaside holding an envelope. Portofino, 1953 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

Most Read

Government could suspend parliament for a second time if it loses court case

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to take part in Stop the Coup protests. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s diet goes way some way to explaining his Brexit views

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Lifeboats charity sees ‘sharp increase in donations’ after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

Boris Johnson’s empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

EU leader’s impassioned outburst against Brexit as Johnson hides from press conference

Xavier Bettel holding a press conference after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the prime ministers office in Luxembourg. Photograph: Emmanuel Claude/Luxembourg Government/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy