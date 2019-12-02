Almost half of Remain voters are now backing Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn while on the general election campaign trail in Whitby. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

More Remain voters backing the Labour Party has helped to boost the opposition party in the polls in recent days.

According to Survation the Conservative lead over Labour has dropped from 11% last week to 9%.

The pollster partly credits change in support from Remain voters for the change, with the Labour Party seeing 10 point increase in the number of Remainers backing the party compared to two weeks ago.

In the middle of November just 39% were supporting Jeremy Corbyn's party, but that total now sits at 49%.

By contrast support for the Liberal Democrats and Greens from Remain voters has dropped as tactical voting appears to start to make an impact.

The Lib Dems were supported by 24% of Remainers in the middle of November, that now sits at 21%.

The Greens had 6% of Remain support in the middle of November, it is now just 4%.

Survation also found that Jeremy Corbyn's approval rating for the question on who was the best prime minister had risen, while there were no changes for Boris Johnson. Jo Swinson's support fell back among Remain voters.

Last month polling expert Professor John Curtice said that Boris Johnson's lead could be reduced if Remain voters got behind the Labour leader.

He noted: "The Conservatives' seemingly comfortable poll lead would soon be reduced if the Remain vote were to coalesce behind Labour, rather than be split between Mr Corbyn's party and the Liberal Democrats who still have just under 30% of the Remain vote."