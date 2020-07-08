Boris Johnson hit by another drop in approval ratings

Boris Johnson at a coronavirus press briefing (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images) 2020 Getty Images

Suggestions of a modest recovery for support of the government and Boris Johnson’s approval ratings has been counteracted by new polling figures showing another drop in the polls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A new Survation poll found a 15 point reduction in the government’s approval rating compared to polling conducted at the end of June.

And Boris Johnson’s ratings also saw a ten point reduction during the same time period.

Favourability in the government is now standing at 37% compared to 43% in June, when new measures to ease lockdown had been announced, with 46% giving an unfavourable view compared to 37% previously.

You may also want to watch:

Net favourability of the government is now standing at -9 points compared to +6 last month.

Survation said the bounce after the announcement has not been sustained and the “15 point drop today is the most significant fall in government approval since the Dominic Cummings affair.”

But despite this, there has been little change in voter intention, with the Tories still retaining a 7 point lead over Labour.

The Tories are on 44% (+1), Labour on 37% (+1), Lib Dems on 7% (-2), Greens on 4%, and SNP on 4%.