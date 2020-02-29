Keep Jeremy Corbyn out of shadow cabinet, Labour members say

A poll of Labour members has found that a majority do not support Jeremy Corbyn returning to frontline politics once he has stepped down from the leadership role.

A poll, conducted by Survation for LabourList, found that Keir Starmer is now favourite to win the race with 45% of the vote compared to Rebecca Long-Bailey on 34% and Lisa Nandy on 21%.

The survey also found Angela Rayner is ahead in the deputy leadership race with 35% of support, Richard Burgon on 23%, Rosena Allin-Khan on 17%, Ian Murray on 14% and Dawn Butler on 10%.

A majority of respondents believed Starmer would take the party away from its current direction, with 79% believing he would take the party 'further to the centre'.

Members would like to see either Yvette Cooper or Ed Miliband to become the next shadow chancellor, according to the poll.

Cooper, who was chief secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown, received 22% of support, while Miliband, who was Labour leader between 2010 and 2015, won 15% of support.

Clive Lewis was in third place, just ahead of Rachel Reeves in fourth place.

A majority of members - 54% - believe that Corbyn should be kept out of the shadow cabinet, compared to 35% who would like to see him take a role.