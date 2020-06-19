New poll shows majority of Brits still want to stay in EU

New polling has found that if a Brexit referendum were held this month that a majority of Britons would vote to remain within the bloc.

The snap survey showed that 56% of the public would vote remain, up four percent from September 2019.

The number of people wanting the leave the EU has also dropped by four percent, to 44%.

More than 1,100 people took part in the count carried out by pollsters Kanter UK Insights between June 11 and June 15.

The results were announced over Twitter by anti-Brexit think tank, Europe Elects, and they have since caused quite an uproar on the social media website.

A user by the name @RemainerNow posted: “Almost 6 months after Brexit happened legally and it’s still very much not the will of the people (as polling has shown since mid 2017). The UK is #RemainerNow”.

Joe Mills wrote: “This is an incredible margin. Voters are seeing with their own eyes that there is no benefit to #Brexit. Politely, the referendum was based on spin and lies. Covid has shown we fail when we act alone. The case for rejoining (and rejecting this failing government) is urgent.”

Huff Post writer Mike Buckley defended the poll, calling the results “anything but” irrelevant. “If voters think this now imagine what they’re going to think a year from now.”

Another wrote: “People voted for what the likes of Johnson promised, which was to stay in the single market, protect farmers, protect fisherman, get rid of unelected bureaucrats, get better deals and improve the economy.

“He has done none of that and never will. Those who disagree don’t do facts.”

Former Green MEP Molly Scott Cato called it “heartbreaking” while behavioural economist Leigh Caldwell came up with a possible resolution to the problem. “A referendum will settle this,” he wrote.

Others, however, could not help but make fun of poll. One person said: “Does remain mean stay out now?” Another shared: “Democracy innit,” while Mat Velloso coined the term for Britain’s re-entry into the EU: “Coming soon: Brexenter”.