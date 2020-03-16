Latest The New European

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 16 March 2020

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

WILL SELF on mortality, metaphors and the book that might help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

People terrified of contracting coronavirus and dying from Covid-19 might be better off stocking up on copies of Susan Sontag's Illness as Metaphor than dried pasta and hand-sanitiser.

Indeed, in my more whimsical moments I imagine just this: panic-buying of the celebrated essay - the aisles of Waterstones packed with hypochondriacs, their eyes starting from above their face masks as they scan page after page of this revelatory text, too desperate for its palliative effects to even take it to the till.

Alternatively, I picture self-isolating and tormented neurasthenics, their faces wan in the light from their computer screens, as they download Sontag behind what they believe to be the cordon sanitaire of their bedroom doors - before gobbling it up, together with piles of dried pasta and washing it down with lashings of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Sontag's contention that what ails us most are not diseases per se, but what out fervid minds make of them - specifically, our transmogrification of physical symptoms into metaphysical punishments - would seem to be a far more effective vaccine against mass panic than measured briefings from the likes of the World Health Organisation.

I reread Illness as Metaphor when I was diagnosed with a myeloid blood disease a decade ago, and was blaming my somewhat, um, carcinogenic lifestyle for ushering this most indolent of cancers into the temple of my body. Sontag taught me not only that my illness hadn't been visited on me by a vengeful non-smoking, teetotal God, but that it was precisely these metaphorical constructions: blood disease = bad (immoral) blood, which made it hard to cope with ill health.

You may also want to watch:

But the spread of infectious diseases and their inevitable metaphorical sequels is of a different delusory order. Listen, I'm not saying that a death rate of between one and two percent of those infected is a trivial matter - certainly not if 60% of the world's population ends up contracting coronavirus - but we need to put these estimated mortality figures of between 50 and 100 million in perspective. When I was diagnosed with Polycythemia vera (yes, yes, I know - it does sound like a cross between a Greek god and East End pub landlady - but what sort of disease would you expect me to have?), my median life expectancy was 15 years. Not great, I think you'll agree - but the consultant hastened to reassure me, saying: 'In my experience no patient thinks of themselves as a statistic - so this probably isn't a helpful way of looking at it.'

She was effectively channelling Sontag - but of course the problem for the individual, is that while he or she may not think of themselves as a statistic, the epidemiologists advising governments and the UN most certainly do. Indeed, one way of thinking about epidemiology itself is that its employment of forensics and statistics align its methodology - if not its ultimate objectives - with those of repressive state apparatuses. Consider this: the term 'cordon sanitaire' has come to be employed in ideological quite as much as pathological circumstances - implying that certain political perspectives infect those who adopt them.

In Naples, where my eldest son continues to teach English to sniffling Neapolitans, the rumour is that the massive hike in coronavirus cases in the north of the country is a result of CIA Black Ops planes, spraying virions from the skies. As to why the Americans would wish to do this, the answer is - of course - China; Italy continues to benefit from inward Chinese investment, while refusing to back the Donald in his quixotic trade war. I think you'll agree this has the pleasingly tenebrous character of all Italian conspiracy theories - but what it does highlight is the (figurative) lockstep between global financial markets and the virus. Indeed, what more terrifying metaphor is there than 'market contagion', given it's really no metaphor at all.

Marx said that history is made 'by the great mass of individuals' - and you'd have to be devoid of poetry not to see the way this great mass has responded to the disease's outbreak as an extended metaphor for their view, not of their own history alone, but their destiny as well. Close the borders! Shut the city gates! Barricade your doors! Mask your mouths! Glove your hands! The alien hordes are coming with their animalistic diseases! The time was when they stuck it out in their remote Wuhan fastness - but now they're out in the world, and breathing on us!

And here we run up against the reason why Illness as Metaphor is only a mild palliative for coronavirus panic, rather than a complete cure: given all human civilisations are founded on the domestication of animals (and with them, their diseases), the global pandemic isn't some sort of metaphor for the ills of globalisation - it's precisely that: the metaphor having dissolved into a puff of airborne (and air-freighted) droplets.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind’s vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw’s place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground – but it’s always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Matt Hancock tweets new coronavirus advice - but people had to pay to read it

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings is orchestrating Boris Johnson’s messaging around coronavirus

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Brexiteer mocked for claiming empty shelves a sign of ‘life under Jeremy Corbyn’

The tweet contained this photograph of a Sainsbury's. Photograph: Twitter.

Ann Widdecombe slammed for claims coronavirus will be like AIDS - ‘not as devastating as feared’

Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.