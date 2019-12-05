Video

Presenter slams Boris Johnson for failure to allow media to properly scrutinise him

The prime minister faced stern criticism from Susanna Reid and editors of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror on Good Morning Britain for having refused to let the media properly scrutinise him. Photo: ITV Archant

Having avoided a number of prominent interviews and refusing to give answers to certain questions, Reid said it was "extraordinary" to have a prime minister who "refuses to answer" questions, including basic ones like the number of children they have.

Speaking about polls, tactical voting, and the ways in which Boris Johnson has avoided the press, Kevin Maguire, the Mirror's associate editor, said: "With the polls showing a consistent tory lead, and at the moment with elections a week today, you've got to wait for tens of millions of people to vote, it looks like the Tories will get a majority.

"You have to make your mind up if you're a tactical voter. If you're a tory, you vote tory, if you're not tory then you vote for the person who is most likely to stop the Tories."

Then, when asked if the Johnson is any more likely to give an interview, Andrew Pierce, consultant editor of the Daily Mail, defended Johnson, by suggesting that no-one wants to go in front of Andrew Neil as he rips everyone apart.

"So he's avoiding scrutiny," Maguire replied.

Pierce went on to say that no-one had asked the prime minister how many children he has, before Reid corrected him as Nick Ferrari had asked.

"It's extraordinary when you hear a journalist ask someone who's standing to be prime minister how many children they have and he refuses to answer," Reid said.