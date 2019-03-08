Jo Swinson pledges Lib Dems will stop Brexit 'wrecking the UK' at campaign launch
PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 05 November 2019
Jo Swinson has said her party will stop Brexit and "build a brighter future" as she set out her plan to become the next prime minister.
The leader of the Liberal Democrats said she will "never stop fighting" for the United Kingdom, declaring: "I will not let people wreck it
"Our country needs us to be more ambitious right now. And we are rising to that challenge," she told supporters and the media.
Her campaign is based on the belief that 'change is possible' and credited her party's values as the reason MPS have defected from other parties to hers.
Swinson said she never thought she would be standing as a candidate for prime minister but said she is "absolutely certain" she would do a better job than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.
She hit out at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, claiming the prime minister is 'modelling himself' on Donald Trump and Corbyn "will not give you a straight answer" on Brexit.
"We, Liberal Democrats, will stop Brexit," she promised.
There has been wide approval for Swinson's claim that staying in the EU would produce a £50 billion "remain bonus" which could be spent on public services.
"Any type of Brexit will damage our economy, will cost jobs and starve our public services of the resources that they need," Swinson added.
"So we know that that Remain bonus will be £50 billion that we can spend on our public services, investing in our schools and in the welfare system to help the poorest in our society.
"So every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit and invest that £50 billion in our public services."
The party said scrapping Brexit will generate billions for public finances because remaining in the EU will mean the economy will grow faster than under Brexit, and will lead to higher GDP.
Laying out her stall, Ms Swinson said: "Vote Liberal Democrat to stop Brexit and build a brighter future."
She said the election could be a moment of "seismic change" where a "new and different" politics could emerge.
"Change is possible and you get to choose," she told the audience.
