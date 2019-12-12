Tactical voting guide receives more than 3.5 million hits on election day

An advert for Best for Britain's Get Voting tactical voting website. Photograph: Best for Britain. Archant

Best for Britain's tactical voting guide has received more than 3.5 million hits on election day - with a number of hours left to go before the polls close.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The anti-Brexit organisation - behind the getvoting.org website - has previously claimed just 20,000 tactical votes in key marginal seats in the UK could transform the election result.

Along with Remain United and the People's Vote campaign they are in agreement which seats could swing the election and prevent Boris Johnson winning a majority.

Their tactical voting guide website has seen a massive boost in website traffic on election day, with more than 45,000 logging in over one minute in the evening, and more than 3.5 million hits overall.

4,440 have visited in Kensington alone, 2,700 in Cities of London & Westminster and 2,400 in Wimbledon.

Naomi Smith from Best for Britain previously said: "This election is on a knife-edge, and if enough Remainers hold their nose and vote for the candidate with the best chance of stopping the Tories in their seat we're heading for a hung parliament and a final say referendum."

In recent days tactical voting has concerned the Tories as the polls suggested the party were going backwards in the polls.

One minister said he wanted the party to "look again" at the rules, complaining some of the campaigns surrounding tactical voting had been "sinister".

- To find out more about tactical voting visit getvoting.org