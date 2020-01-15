60,000 join Labour in bid to change direction of party

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in Islington, north London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

More than 60,000 people have joined the Labour Party in the last month - with insiders believing a majority are joining to attempt to change the direction of the party.

The Sun reports some constituency Labour parties have seen the membership swell by more than 100 members in the last four weeks.

Previously party grandees have claimed that it would need to be 100,000 new members to swing a leadership contest.

One MP told the Sunday Times: "They think the magic number is 100,000 to elect a moderate leader and are launching a massive online drive to attract the required support."

The news comes as Labour's registered supporters scheme opened to allow those sympathetic to the Labour cause to spend £25 to have a say in the leadership election.

Those interested in voting have until Thursday at 5pm to become a registered supporter, or until Monday at 5pm to become a paid up member, to be eligible to vote.

Those remaining in the leadership race are Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry.