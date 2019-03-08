Quiz

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS. EMPICS Entertainment

From Brexiteer James Dyson taking EU subsidies to Neil Hamilton criticising children's political views. How well do you remember these stories?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

We have pulled together a quiz of ten questions which will test your knowledge of the irreverent news surrounding Brexit from the past three years.

How much do you remember?