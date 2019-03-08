'Ghost' of Margaret Thatcher to speak on no-deal Brexit in upcoming event

Margaret Thatcher's ghost has been channelled to get her views on Brexit, claims a cult-like organisation. Picture: PA Wire / PA images PA Wire/PA Images

Fans of exploitative cults, hard-right politicians and pseudoscience have a great week coming up - but also there's an event with Margaret Thatcher's 'ghost'.

In moves destined to be taken at face value by the Daily Express, an organisation called Happy Science says it will reveal "Margaret Thatcher's message from the spirit world" at a venue in London.

"Was she an angel or a devil?" asks the event flyer. "What does she think about the current Brexit issue?"

The flyer promises to answer these questions and more by screening a film of a séance held in Japan in 2013, the day after Mrs T's death.

An edited version of the footage is already available on YouTube and appears to have been conducted by a group of Japanese businessmen. It provides tantalising clues to the spectral ex-prime minister's current mindset.

Happy Science describes itself as a religious organisation but has been widely criticised as a cult.

Thatcher - as channelled through self-described "living Buddha" Master Ryuho Okawa - is initially unaware she is dead, and starts calling for Denis.

But she quickly calms down and starts spilling the beans on politics, leadership, and Europe.

"I couldn't understand the EU system and I've heard that the EU is falling apart now," says 'Thatcher'. "I made a prediction about the future of the EU."

'She' added that both Germany and France are the problem.