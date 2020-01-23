Latest The New European

The BBC is set for a decade of danger as a culture war brews

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 January 2020

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

2012 Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER on the perils that lie ahead for the Corporation ni the coming years, as it navigates choppy political, financial and technological waters.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

All the talk of One Nation Conservatism is a ruse. Boris Johnson has put himself at the heart of a protracted culture war and the BBC is a big prize. The Corporation epitomises everything the populist-nationalists in the UK and US loathe about the media and the arts. They will not rest until they have dismembered it.

That is why Tony Hall gave up the ghost early. He knows that his successor faces a super-human battle to keep the organisation's values remotely akin to those that have guided it for close to a century. Indeed, the fact that the director general didn't want to wait to preside over the centenary shows how debilitated he and the Beeb have become.

It is battered on all sides, for its funding model, a series of personnel disputes and for its approach to reporting the news - particularly the Brexit referendum and the recent general election.

Often it is the author of its own misfortune. The case against it is familiar, as anyone who has worked there or had any dealings with it can attest. All large organisations have bureaucracies and inefficiencies. The issue with the BBC is not so much over-manning (although there is that too), but a curious mix of the ultra-cautious and the cavalier.

In its response to Jimmy Savile (which undid the last DG) and its approach to the gender pay gap, the management's response exacerbated the original failings. Its actual record on male versus female salaries isn't great - but it is better than most equivalent companies.

The BBC - like the NHS - does everything it can to try not to admit error. Part of this is down to institutional arrogance, part to fear. It doesn't make it easy for its friends to defend it.

A familiar argument is to cite opinion polls showing that the BBC is more trusted than parliament and other institutions. That is true, but it a narrow interpretation of legitimacy. On big national moments - such as a royal death or coronation - viewers will turn to it first. Presenters such as David Attenborough have achieved cult status. But they are few and far between and in any case, these are not strong enough reasons to justify the status quo. As the figures show, many people are tuning out of the BBC, particularly the young, just at a time when a divided country is in desperate need of cohesion.

As for news and current affairs, it used to be said that if a report is attacked by both sides of an argument - say Israel/Palestine or Northern Ireland - then editors must be doing something right. "On the one hand, on the other, only time will tell" morphed into "we don't have a role in telling you whether someone is lying, you make up your mind".

Social media, fake news and Brexit blew apart this superficial understanding of 'balance'. During the referendum campaign, as is well documented, the BBC allowed the protagonists to spout untruths and distortions pretty much unchecked. Hence the extra £350 million a week for the NHS and the hordes of Turks who would arrive on our doorstep. The Remain side's over-heated "Project Fear" forecasts were not equivalent. The Leave camp, as has been amply demonstrated since, won the mendacity competition with consummate ease.

You may also want to watch:

Its henchman in chief, a certain Dominic Cummings, is now steering the ship in Downing Street, on the warpath to rid the UK of the influence of its 'London-centric liberal elite'. Governments have consistently tried to intimidate the BBC. Margaret Thatcher went for it over Libya, Tony Blair over Iraq. The Johnson government is doing the same, with alacrity, over Brexit. But it is going much further.

In 2015, when David Cameron had achieved his pyrrhic election victory, I remember going to see his culture secretary John Whittingdale. I had just set up the body representing the creative industries. I thought ours would be a wide-ranging conversation about the creative sector. Instead Whittingdale spent almost all the one-hour meeting obsessing about the BBC. People like him throw in a line about how much they respect the organisation when what they are actually trying to do is to break it up.

He began that by trying to turn the organisation into a social security agency and forcing Hall to agree to provide free licence fees to three million over-75s. The DG agreed to that and other concessions in order to buy 11 years for the licence fee. Whittingdale and other ideologues wanted Cameron and Osborne to go further. They now have their moment.

With viewing habits changing beyond recognition, perhaps a decade was as good as Hall was ever going to get. But even that looks shaky. The government's plan to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee ("decrim" in the jargon of Broadcasting House and Whitehall) will undermine the BBC's ability to operate. How many people will simply not bother to pay their £154.50 if they suspect that, at worst, it will be treated no differently to a parking fine?

In the end the BBC will be dragged, kicking and screaming, to a new funding model. This may take the form of a ring-fenced grant for news and current affairs alongside arts, classical music, high-end drama and natural history - and of course the World Service. Initially that might not feel so bad. But a core principle will have been broken. Funding would become discretionary and thereby political pressure would grow even stronger than it is now. This is the backdrop for negotiations on charter renewal, due in 2027.

Politics is only part of the problem. When in 2014 I started working with Hall (who has worked hard to link the BBC to the wider creative industries, he made clear he saw the competition lying less with the likes of ITV and Channel 4, much more with Amazon and Netflix.

At the time that seemed curious. Those giants were at the time only beginning to make an impact on viewing habits. The tech revolution has changed the way everyone consumes content. With one or two exceptions (Attenborough, Strictly) there are no communal appointments to view.

Many people, watching on their laptops at a time of their choice, have no idea what channel or production company made a particular programme. That's why making the case for a universal broadcasting tax is only going to get harder.

The government will want to get its man (or perhaps more likely woman) to replace Hall. It wants someone open to "new ideas" on funding. It doesn't have a direct role in the appointment, but it will lean heavily on individual members of the BBC Board. Ministers do have absolute authority to choose the BBC chair. The successor to David Clementi, whose term ends in February 2021, will come firmly from the Johnson-Cummings stable. From that point on, all bets will be off.

It would be misleading to suggest that Johnson and his ilk want to replace the BBC with a British version of Fox. Even he knows that this would be a step too far. But they have begun a process of remodelling the UK in their own image, a low-tax, high-tech economy projected through a political framework of cheap nationalism.

In this post-Brexit nirvana there will be no room for public institutions that do not conform. The BBC, like the European Union, has many flaws. Once it is gone, or changed beyond all recognition, even many of its detractors will miss it. But by the end it will be too late. The new DG will need tenacity, diplomacy, luck - and a magician's touch - to save it. Is there anyone out there?

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

'A dog whistle debate': how the politicising of immigration lead to Remain's failure

Nigel Farage poses with the infamous EU referendum poster in Westminster on June 16, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Meet the German MEP playing the long game to get the UK back into Europe

OPTIMIST AND UK LOVER: German MEP Terry Reintke. Photo: Cornelis Goilhardt

The Labour leadership race shows Scotland's unsettled status

GAINING MOMENTUM: 80,000 Scottish Independence supporters march in glasgow following the general election. Photo by Stewart Kirby/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The BBC is set for a decade of danger as a culture war brews

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Swimming against the tide - who are Italy's anti-fascist 'sardines'?

People attend a rally of the anti-fascist

Nicky Morgan to stand down from culture secretary role after becoming lifelong peer

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has confirmed she will stand down from the Cabinet in the forthcoming reshuffle. Photograph: House of Lords.

WATCH: Dutch prime minister warns UK there is only '50-50' chance of Brexit trade deal this year

The Dutch prime minister has warned that the UKs position on a deadline for trade talks with the EU risks a return to a cliff-edge no deal Brexit.

Why I chose to pen a song based on the UK's departure from the EU

Terence Blacker with fellow musicians from the EU. Photograph: Terence Blacker.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Get set for blame game Britain

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Labour has become a death-wish cult or a political madhouse

(L-R) British Labour leadership candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer gesture on the podium prior to setting out their vision for the party during the Leader hustings event in Liverpool, north west England on January 18, 2020. - Five MPs formally have entered the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month's disastrous election. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

What is the real nature of the crisis Australia and the world faces?

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE: A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How Donald Trump will get away with the crime of the century

US President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich International Airport on January 21, 2020, as he prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The curse facing HS2

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

MPs reverse changes made by Lords to Brexit bill - including protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Jess Phillips backs Scottish Labour MP in bid to become deputy leader

Ian Murray, who is standing to be Labour's deputy leader Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

Home Office ministers deny Extinction Rebellion is considered an 'extremist group'

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: Coming Clean - A play showing its age

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert & Lee Knight as Tony in Coming Clean. Photograph: Ali Wright.

Von der Leyen warns shift away from EU rules will limit UK single market access

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

UK facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill, SNP Westminster leader says

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Petition calls for Remain-backing Scotland to keep European flags at Holyrood

Pro-European protestors outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government defeated a fourth of time in the House of Lords over Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Cabinet will mark Brexit day by visiting the north of England

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

Jess Phillips drops out of the Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Thornberry defiant on Labour leadership hopes as she fights to stay in race

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Businesses warn they still do not have enough Brexit certainty

Prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Working class roots are not all that matters to voters, says Jess Phillips

British Labour Party politician Jess Phillips. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Put David Miliband in charge, urges Sir Patrick Stewart

David Miliband speaking at a United Voices Rally. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Brexit trade talks may not start until March, says Brussels

European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building - European Commission (EC) headquarter - in Brussels, Belgium (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Laurence Fox slammed for claiming 'woke people' are the racists

Actor Laurence Fox speaks to Julia Hartley-Brewer. Photograph: TalkRadio.

40,000 sign new petition to save UK's membership of the Erasmus+ scheme

Together for the final say march for a Peoples Vote on 19th October 2019 in London, United Kingdom. On this day parliament will be sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1980s, as time runs out before the PM is supposed to ask the EU for a three month extension by law under the Benn Act. With less than two weeks until the UK is supposed to be leaving the European Union, the final result still hangs in the balance and protesters gathered in their hundreds of thousands to make political leaders take notice and to give the British public a vote on the final Brexit deal, with the aim to revoke Article 50. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Tony Hall, director general at BBC, to step down this summer

BBC Director General Tony Hall arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

Fianna Fail leader urges caution as poll puts party 12 points ahead

Michael Martin, leader of Fianna Fail, speaks to the media, with party colleague, Michael McGrath, TD, (left) in Dublin after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed Ireland's general election. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA.

Most Read

A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant.

John Bercow claims Remain could have stopped Brexit in October if politicians had worked together

Former speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Pro-Brexit newspaper accidentally publishes picture of blue passport with Monty Python reference

A mock-up of the two passports together includes a blue passport with a comical twist. Photograph: Express.

Pro-Brexit Tory minister says it’s ‘essential’ free movement is protected

Nigel Adams speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer forced to pause Labour leadership campaign

Sir Keir Starmer has pulled out of campaign events. (Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.