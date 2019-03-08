Gallery

The best posters and protests against Donald Trump during his state visit

A man holds a banner depicting President Donald Trump kissing Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Ten of thousands of people turned out to protest against Donald Trump's state visit in London.

A man sells Donald Trump toilet paper by the Baby Trump Balloon. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire. A man sells Donald Trump toilet paper by the Baby Trump Balloon. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

Once again the British people did not disappoint with their creative ways of showing their displeasure with the red carpet being rolled out for the US president.

Here are some of our favourite posters and ways people expressed their anger.

