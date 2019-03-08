The Brexit Party advertises job vacancy for IT technician and it all goes wrong

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Brexit Party has taken to Twitter to advertise the position of IT technician - only to be trolled by Remainers.

In a tweet it sent to its 165,000 Twitter followers it announced: "The Brexit Party is hiring! We are looking for an IT technician - first line support.

It continued to explain to send over a CV and cover letter to the organisation, with the subject line as "IT application."

But unlike a usual job advertisement on social media, this one provoked hilarity from Remainers who did not take the message seriously.

There were plenty of questions.

"How much does it cost to apply?" quipped Mike Marshall.

Steve Avison responded: "£499.99 per week so you don't have to declare where it comes from."

"Do they know that the parts they will be needing are shipped all across Europe?" asked a Twitter user known as Gurnery.

"Are you an equal opportunities employer?" questioned @RingsDanceFlies.

Thank you so much for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/fRbl7qAUwp — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 6, 2019

Steve Hudson asked: "Can you just turn up, clock in and go home - like you do in Brussels?"

Others considered what the job specification might involve.

"First Line Support, eh? I don't fancy dealing with all those nasty, shouty people - and that's just the Brexit party MEPs" said Peter Lord.

Dave Keenan replied: "I'd be happy to fix Ann Widdicombe's computer so she can Google the word 'slavery'."

Twitter user Remain Strong joked: "Fluency in Russian highly desirable."

Kevin Arscott wrote: "You don't need to be able or qualified to do the job, but feel free to make undeliverable promises to the Brexit Party about what a huge success you really believe you could make of the role."

Some went as far as sending in an actual CV to the Brexit Party.

Our Future Our Choice's Femi Oluwole wrote in his covering letter why he was the ideal candidate.

"I believe that if it's on the internet, it's automatically true...

"I have zero morality, so I have no problem using invasive advertise techniques...

He adds: "Unlike the majority of your party, my world view isn't stuck in the dark ages, so when my laptop turns on, I don't run from the room screaming 'DEMON! SAVE YOURSELVES!'."

The full covering letter can be read above.