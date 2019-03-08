The Brexit Party at 'high risk' of breaking electoral law over donations

Nigel Farage at the launch of the Brexit Party in central London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The Brexit Party is open 'to a high risk of receiving and accepting impermissible donations' with the existing system that it uses to take donations, the elections watchdog has warned.

The Electoral Commission, who visited the business' headquarters days before the European elections, said it was making the recommendations to ensure it met "legal responsibilities".

The regulator warned it would take enforcement action if it does not comply.

There is no suggestion the Brexit Party has broken the law so far.

The visit followed an escalating row over how the party takes money from PayPal, with a loophole meaning that donations under £500 do not need to be declared.

Opponents argued that the money could come from anywhere around the world due to the lack of checks.

It led to former prime minister Gordon Brown warning that the party's leader Nigel Farage risked becoming "the man of Paypal" instead of his self-styled image as "man of the people".

Farage had boasted hours after the Electoral Commission's visit that it had not found a "single misdeed", but today's statement served as a warning for his party.

A spokesperson said: "We have concluded that the fundraising structure adopted by the party leaves it open to a high and ongoing risk of receiving and accepting impermissible donations.

"We have made recommendations that will, if implemented by the party, achieve and maintain robust procedures for receiving funds and help it comply with its legal requirements."