The Brexit Party deletes post about chairman after it was compared to a sexual health advert

An advert from the Brexit Party using comments from chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The Brexit Party has removed a tweet featuring its chairman - after social media users compared it to a sexual health advert.

Dover for the Continent, Brexit for the incontinent. pic.twitter.com/HWnz7mqKG6 — Charlie M (@tw11stroller) October 23, 2019

Tice had used a Brexit Party rally to warn about Boris Johnson's deal - claiming it contains many "flaws, traps and pitfalls".

He told supporters of Nigel Farage's organisation: "People might be tempted to have a bit of short-term pleasure of getting Brexit done but we believe that would lead to deep regret".

The comments were featured in a poster mocked up with a photograph of the chairman looking stern with his hands placed in his lap in front of him.

The poster said: "Do not be tempted by short-term pleasure that leads to long-term regret".

It was quickly captured and shared by social media users who compared it to a sexual health advert.

"This looks like the front cover of a leaflet about gonorrhea", wrote one.

"It reads like an advert for condoms," said Chris Duggan.

"This looks like a 'This is his story' bit in a Hello magazine piece about a dodgy erectile dysfunction clinic" said Tom Hulme.

"Is this a rather public way of giving Isabel Oakeshott the "heave ho"? Bit harsh!" joked Eugene Morice.

"Literally 'Bollocks to Brexit'," wrote Az Hawkes.

"I just assumed this was a STI community service announcement?" posted Libby Turner.

"This is a PSA about avoiding the clap, right?" asked Daniel Wood.

"love the idea of Google Analytics pumping this stuff into Damian Green's feed," joked Matt Finucane.

Oakeshott responded to the comments with "no regrets".

Matthew Breckenridge, meanwhile, tweeted: "It's a bit late, seeing as the population already went for the short term Brexit vote spiting our long term future in the EU."

The Brexit Party shortly after removed the tweet - it has been contacted for further comment.