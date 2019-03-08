Brexit Party free newspaper appearing on Morrisons stands sparks calls for boycott

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Twitter users have been surprised to see a branch of Morrisons appear to stock free political 'newspaper' The Brexiteer, prompting a social media backlash.

Disappointed @Morrisons why are you promoting this sh*trag at your Wrexham store? pic.twitter.com/0ZSLSVWizR — Alicia Owen (@OwenMarie) July 12, 2019

Twitter user Alicia Owen posted a picture of a distribution unit at the Wrexham branch stocked with copies of The Brexiteer, a political freesheet recently launched by the Brexit Party. "Disappointed at Morrisons, why are you promoting this sh*trag at your Wrexham store?" she said.

It's been retweeted over 900 times, sparking the hashtag #BoycottMorrisons and gaining over 2,000 likes.

A Twitter user with the handle @spaceangel1964 said: "An unbelievably stupid decision by Morrisons to stock the Brexit Company rag. You can kiss goodbye to my weekly custom in Oswestry - I reckon that's around £4k [per annum]." over 2,500 people appear to have followed suit.

Author Carol Hedges tweeted to her 19,000 followers: "I will be boycotting my local Morrisons until the paper is no longer available there."

A member of Morrisons social media team replied to Owen three days later, asking for further details, and has followed up saying: "It's not our policy to distribute party political material, we have investigated with our Wrexham store and they are not aware of this material being available at their store and the stand is used for local newspapers."

The stand the Brexit Party newspaper appeared in is not run directly by Morrisons but by Self Select, a company that distributes free papers for a fee.

It would be prudent for someone in the @Morrisons PR Team to respond to this. If these Brexit papers have been planted against your policy, then you should explain that asap. If however, you have sanctioned their presence, you may want to comment as to why. #BoycottMorrisons? https://t.co/NfWH8OpDdJ — SpaceAngel #StopBrexit #FightTheRight #GTTO (@spaceangel1964) July 14, 2019

The New European has approached Morrisons for comment.