Opinion

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was a turkey, and we’re all getting stuffed

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The reality of what the end of the transition period means is only now starting to hit home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Yet another piece of underhand behaviour by the ‘Brexit at any cost’ government has just slipped out; we will no longer have reciprocal medical cover in EU countries.

Many millions of us who have European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) will not be able to use them after 2020. The free card covers medical aid across the EU in much the same way the NHS does here.

Travel insurance will now need to include this basic healthcare cover, as well as emergencies, and premiums will inevitably cost us more.

This is just another example that Boris’s “oven-ready deal” with the EU is a turkey and it is British citizens who are getting stuffed.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Hugh Janes

Plymouth

We now know that we are heading for a minimal or no-deal with the EU. This will also mean that we will be outside the collaborative safety and security measures of the EU.

We will be much less safe and secure. The government will have failed in its duty.

A track record of lack of preparation despite expert advice and warnings, inadequate emergency planning, woefully delayed, scattergun responses. No wonder they were so keen to announce quarantine for arrivals from Spain – an attempt to show they can act swiftly, but at best a side-show.

One suspects they will be ill-equipped to stem the tide next January. No doubt Johnson will move his throne to the Kent beaches and command the waters of insecurity and economic pain to recede.

Anne Green

You may also want to watch:

It was very kind of you to print my letter regarding potential problems in travelling in the EU (“How not to go around the world in 180 days”, Letters, TNE #204). Post-Brexit the government is apparently prepared to offer Europeans 180-day stays in the UK but will accept only 90-day spells for us to visit Europe.

This being one of the few aspects of the government’s negotiations where we may hope to persuade them to change their mind, I should be grateful if you could draw your readers’ attention to the campaign to coordinate letters to MPs to draw attention to the matter: bit.ly/3f346Ss

There is also a petition which has only just gone live: bit.ly/300DHk6

John Frazer

John Kampfner’s piece on freedom of movement is so sad. I remember so well those days of travel to and from France in the 1970s.

During the five-year transition into the common market, as I think it was then, I travelled to and from France on business and occasional holidays, several days a month for many years. It gradually became easier as time went by, but now we are sadly building barriers again.

My days of crossing the Channel are at an end as I can now no longer afford health insurance. I am isolated and imprisoned in my own little island with nothing to look forward to.

My grandchildren have now had their work opportunities taken from them and I as an octogenarian will see no benefits of Brexit. Permission please to go away and die quietly?

Alan Craw

Old Whittington

• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.