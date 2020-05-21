Boris Johnson to find out if he faces criminal investigation over Jennifer Arcuri

The prime minister will find out at lunchtime if he faces a criminal investigation into his relationship with American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri when he was mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is set to reveal this afternoon its long-awaited decision on whether Johnson its possible to investigate him over a possible criminal offence when she received was awarded public money and access to trade trips when he was London mayor.

Arcuri was awarded thousands of pounds in public money, including £11,500 by the mayor’s promotional agency, London & Partners.

His office also ensured she was given a place on trade missions to New York and Tel Aviv with the politician.

She had initially been turned down because she did not meet the criteria required.

The IOPC assessment as to whether Johnson can face a criminal investigation has now concluded after eight months.

Johnson was said to be a regular visitor to her London apartment but her friends and family have denied suggestions they had an affair, insisting the daytime visits were for “technology lessons”.

The prime minister has insisted that he acted with “full propriety” and said he had no interests to declare in relation to Arcuri.

Arcuri said she has received no favours from Johnson but admitted that he should have declared their friendship.