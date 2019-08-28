What happens next? The key dates ahead of Brexit deadline day

A view Houses of Parliament (Palace of Westminster) and Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in London. Photograph: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto

These are the key events in the countdown to October 31, when the UK is due to leave the European Union with or without a deal.

September 3: MPs return to the House of Commons for first session after summer recess.

September 4: Chancellor Sajid Javid due to make Commons statement on government spending in 2020/21.

September 9: Parliament likely to begin process for prorogation.

September 10: Parliament likely to be prorogued until October 14.

September 14: Liberal Democrat party conference begins in Bournemouth. Jo Swinson likely to give speech on September 17.

September 21: Labour party conference begins in Brighton. Jeremy Corbyn likely to give speech on September 25.

September 29: Conservative party conference begins in Manchester. Boris Johnson likely to give speech on October 2.

October 14: State Opening of Parliament, including Queen's Speech.

October 17/18: EU summit in Brussels.

October 21/22: Parliament likely to hold series of votes on Queen's Speech.

October 31: UK due to leave EU.