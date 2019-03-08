The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled
PUBLISHED: 17:52 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 01 July 2019
An attempt to shut down government spending in the event of a no-deal Brexit appears to have stalled.
Labour grandee Dame Margaret Beckett and Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve put forward an amendment which sought to deny certain departments access to funding in the event of a no-deal unless it has been specifically approved by MPs.
Speaker John Bercow informed MPs he had not selected the amendment for consideration on Monday after it was tabled to two motions linked to the approval of Government spending, known as estimates, for international aid and education.
The same amendment is also tabled to two further estimates motions linked to work and pensions, and housing, communities and local government on Tuesday, with a decision on whether they can be voted upon expected before Tuesday's debates.
Under the amendment, funding to the affected departments would only continue after Brexit if Parliament has ratified a deal with Brussels or MPs have voted to leave with no deal.
Downing Street last week branded the proposal as "grossly irresponsible".
