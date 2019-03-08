The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 September 2019

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The party's position on Europe has been widely criticised but the shadow Brexit secretary has performed well in difficult circumstances, argues former Labour MP Dick Leonard, and deserves an even bigger role

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

One hundred years ago, early in 1919, the pioneering sociologist, Max Weber, delivered a lecture, Politics as a Vocation, at the University of Munich. Those in the audience had been stunned by Germany's recent defeat in the First World War, and it was less than two weeks after the murder in Berlin of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht.

Weber, whose father was a long-time member of the Reichstag and also of the Prussian parliament, had a low opinion of most German politicians and also those of the US and France, of whose political systems he had made a close study. He was, however, rather less critical of British politicians, and regarded Gladstone as a hero.

In his lecture, Weber, who was shortly afterwards to die in the 'Spanish flu' epidemic, set out his concept of an ideal politician, whom he wrote should have three qualities - passion, a feeling of responsibility and a sense of proportion.

Reading his lecture a couple of months ago, I asked myself which contemporary British politician best fitted this description. I concluded it was my own MP, Keir Starmer, whose career I have followed closely since I first heard him speak at a Labour Party meeting in Camden in 2014.

This was a meeting preparatory to his selection as the party's parliamentary candidate for the Holborn and St. Pancras constituency. He was speaking of the need for a 'victims' law', on which he was advising the Labour Party, which was committed to introduce such a law after the 2015 general election.

I was struck by the fervour with which he argued his case, his mastery of the subject, and by the realism with which he approached the difficulties of bringing his project to fruition.

I was not alone in being impressed by his performance, and he was emphatically chosen to succeed Frank Dobson from a strong field of contenders at the ensuing selection conference. He was duly elected at the 2015 general election, and within a few days several thousand signatures were attracted to an online appeal launched by a Scottish businessman, Narice Bernard, calling upon him to contest the Labour leadership vacated by Ed Miliband.

Starmer did not immediately respond, but soon after tweeted: "V flattered by #keirforleader initiative and thanks for so many supportive messages but Labour needs s/one with more political experience". It was a wise decision, as he was unlikely to have secured many nominations or votes. One unnoticed consequence was to open the way for Jeremy Corbyn, who only managed by the skin of his teeth to secure the minimum number of nominations. If only one of these had been pledged to Starmer he would have missed the boat.

Starmer was already 52 when elected, and unlike the majority of new MPs already had a long and distinguished career behind him. He was named after the first leader of the Labour Party by his Labour-supporting and Guardian-reading parents, Rod and Jo Starmer. He was a factory worker in East Surrey, and she a nurse, who overcame a lifetime of pain and suffering to raise a family of four children, despite being warned, when she contracted Still's disease while in her teens, that she would be unable to bear any children. She was, and remains the inspiration of Keir's life. Sadly, she was to die just before his election. His father, however, survived until last year.

Starmer is normally reticent about his formative years, but opened up in a remarkable podcast with Nick Robinson in March 2018, which is still available on the BBC website.

Starmer was educated at a local grammar school in Reigate, where he became one of only four members of the East Surrey branch of the Labour Party Young Socialists. He later went on to study law at the universities of Leeds and Oxford and embark on a career as a human rights lawyer, which saw him appear in a number of high-profile cases.

These included the 13-year-long McLibel case in which two young campaigners, Helen Steel and David Morris, took on the might of McDonalds before finally being vindicated by the European Court of Justice, which awarded them damages of £57,000. Starmer acted as unpaid adviser to the pair and then appeared in a documentary film made by Ken Loach and Franny Armstrong.

He cut a glamorous figure and was rumoured to be the inspiration for the handsome barrister Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones books. He became a QC in 2002, and subsequently joint head of the Doughty Street Chambers of human rights lawyers, specialising in cases contesting capital punishment, mainly in Commonwealth countries, but also Taiwan.

He was named as QC of the Year in 2007, and a year later was appointed as director of public prosecutions, an unusual appointment as he had previously appeared almost exclusively as a defence lawyer.

His appointment was made under a Labour government, but after the 2010 general election he had excellent relations with the Tory attorney general, Dominic Grieve, and tolerable ones with the home secretary, Theresa May.

When his term of office ended in 2013, they asked him to stay on, but Starmer, appalled by the savage cuts which had reduced his staff from nearly 9,000 to barely 6,000 and the decimation of legal aid, decided that he would be better employed seeking to change the law rather than administering it, and determined to seek a parliamentary seat.

During his first year in the House, Keir kept his head down and resolved thoroughly to learn the ropes before taking any significant initiatives. He did introduce his 'victims' law' under the Ten Minute Bill procedure, and it won wide cross-party support, but the government refused time for the Bill to proceed.

You may also want to watch:

He was appointed by Jeremy Corbyn as a junior Home Office spokesman, under Andy Burnham, responsible for refugees, and played an active part, on the Remain side, during the 2016 referendum. He shared the widespread disappointment with Corbyn's lukewarm conduct of the campaign, but was one of the last shadow spokesmen to resign in protest.

When Corbyn defiantly responded to the vote of no confidence passed by the Parliamentary Labour Party, and secured a resounding response from the party membership, most of the resigners refused to serve in Corbyn's reconstituted shadow cabinet. Starmer, however, bowed to the verdict of the party members and accepted Corbyn's magnanimous invitation to join the shadow cabinet as the chief spokesman on Brexit.

Since then Starmer has established a good relationship with Corbyn, without becoming a sycophant. They are at ease with each other, though there has at times been scarcely disguised hostility from some of the leader's closest advisors.

Despite the narrowness of the referendum result and the egregious lies told by the Leave campaign, Starmer respected the legitimacy of the verdict. He declined the advice of friends that it would be in Labour's electoral interest to continue to back the 48%, thus competing only with the Lib Dems and Greens, rather than the 52%, of whom it could not realistically expect to attract more than a minority in competition with both the Tories and UKIP. Instead, he advocated that Labour should attempt to win support from both sides, and set out a programme for a national unity approach in a passionate and well-argued speech to a packed meeting in central London early in 2017. In practice, he concluded that a soft Brexit would the fair representation of the national will, and set out to unite the Labour Party around this objective.

He was dismayed when Theresa May set out a series of 'red lines', which were calculated to achieve the hardest of Brexits, and determined to use his front bench role to expose the fatuity of her approach.

Against him was the bumbling Brexit secretary, David Davis, who cut a pathetic figure facing the full forensic force of his cross-examination. The former Tory leader, Iain Duncan Smith, attempted to come to his colleague's aid by describing Starmer as a "second-rate lawyer", and was roundly condemned by lawyers on his own side of the House for making such a preposterous claim.

Starmer's opening salvo was to table no fewer than 170 very detailed questions concerning every one of the government's proposals. Even with the help of an army of civil servants, Davis was unable to supply satisfactory answers to the great bulk of these queries and came to regard every debate and question time in which he was confronted by Starmer as a Calvary to be endured, from which he was only released by his own resignation in July 2018.

Starmer's next step was to seize on a statement by Davis in January 2017 that Britain would enjoy the "exact same benefits" as under current arrangements from the deal he was negotiating with the EU. With the full backing of the shadow cabinet, he went on to list six conditions which would need to be met before Labour would accept any deal.

He went on to insist that this should include a permanent customs union and a close relationship with the single market, and this became the approved policy of the party.

Meanwhile pressure, was building up for a firm commitment to be given for a second referendum to be held if a general election could not be secured. Dozens of resolutions demanding this were tabled for the 2018 Labour conference, and Starmer, on behalf of the party leadership, met with 300 delegates at a lengthy meeting on the Sunday afternoon and evening to agree a composite resolution to put to the conference.

Two days later, he presented it to the conference in a passionate speech, peppered with thunderous applause. When he pledged that a Remain option would be included virtually the entire conference gave him a standing ovation - something unheard of in modern times except in response to speeches by the party leader.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this speech transformed Starmer's standing within the party. Since then he has been frequently discussed as a future leader - not for now, but if and when Corbyn decides to stand down.

I thought back to how I had felt as a young man when I had been lucky enough to get to know three of the most able Labour MPs - Denis Healey, Roy Jenkins and Tony Crosland (to whom, much later, I was to be parliamentary private secretary). I was quite sure that one of them would one day become leader of the party.

It was not to be, though Crosland was perhaps only thwarted by his premature death at the age of 58. Starmer is not like any of them, and is a great deal more self-disciplined, but is, I believe, of similar calibre. How realistic is it to think that he might enjoy the success which eluded them?

The best evidence may be the periodic surveys undertaken by Labour List, a website widely read by the party's activists. In January this year it asked its readers to assess the relative popularity of shadow cabinet members. Starmer came top of the poll, comfortably ahead of John McDonnell, and with three times as many votes as Emily Thornberry, who came third.

It followed this up with a poll asking readers to name the three Labour MPs whom they most admired. The three chosen were Jeremy Corbyn, Yvette Cooper and Starmer. Two further surveys of the shadow cabinet, published in May and June, produced similar results (although a third, more recent one has McDonnell narrowly ahead).

Starmer's position has certainly been improved by his actions in recent weeks, when he has taken the lead in insisting that Labour should back a referendum in all circumstances and should campaign for Remain. His stand was supported by Tom Watson, McDonnell, Thornberry and Diane Abbott, and eventually, if reluctantly, by Corbyn himself.

I conclude from these that the only viable candidates, if there were to be a contest in the foreseeable future, would be Thornberry, Cooper, Starmer and McDonnell (who has disclaimed any ambition to fill this role).

Starmer would appear to be in pole position, though there is a widespread feeling that it is time for Labour to choose a female leader. The shadow Brexit secretary, however, would not lack formidable backers. One very senior former cabinet minister recently said to me that "Labour needs another Clem Attlee, and the person who most clearly embodies Attleean qualities is Keir Starmer".

Dick Leonard is a journalist and author. He was the Labour MP for Romford from 1970 until 1974

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

House of Lords approve bill to force a Brexit delay

The House of Lords during the vote on the Brexit delay bill. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Opposition parties will not back election before October 31st

Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

We now have the perfect opportunity to reach out to Brexiteers who believe in democracy

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week's European news?

Pope Francis (question one) Picture: PA Images/Niall Carson

Former prime minister says Dominic Cummings is 'poisoning politics'

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Lords keep fudged Kinnock amendment blaming lack of Commons time to debate

The Lords have rejected a bid to remove the Kinnock amendment saying there is not enough parliamentary time to debate it again. Picture: Parliament TV

Tories criticised for chicken tweet involving fast food chain KFC

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Wetherspoon's shares drop as boss pulls Brexit 'savings' stunt

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Miller vows to fight on to stop Boris Johnson proroguing parliament

Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Almost everything that could go wrong with Boris Johnson's police stunt has gone wrong

A police officer had to sit down during Boris Johnson's speech. The speech has been criticised by senior police figures as a political 'stunt'. Picture: PA

'It's time we come to terms with who we really are': Five Star play examines British history

Members of the cast of 'The Secret River', a harrowing play examining British history. Photo: Ryan Buchanan

Thornberry: Labour will not support an election before October 31st

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: PA.

#PleaseLeaveMyTown trends after another heckling for Boris Johnson in Yorkshire

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Watch the moment Boris Johnson died on his a**

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEP 02: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street on 02 September 2019 in London, England. Boris Johnson has reiterated his aim to leave the EU with a negotiated deal on 31 October 2019 amid speculations that a general election could be called should the MPs legislate against no-deal Brexit when Parliament returns tomorrow. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Brexit is David Cameron's historical reckoning - but will he own up in his new book?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Britain's continual crisis offers no way out

Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Judge expected to give a decision in court case surrounding suspension of parliament

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Boris Johnson has been sold a pup over his dog strategy

Steve Anglesey says

The Scottish Sun's front page has literally the opposite take to the Sun

The Sun had two very different takes on the same political drama. Picture: The Sun

That time Boris Johnson attacked the Miliband brothers for political family feud

Boris Johnson once said

MANDRAKE: Non-dom Daily Mail owner will benefit from Brexit

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen was 'unlawful', court hears

Gina Miller. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

James Ball: How Remain can win the general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

Both sides must share the blame for this failure of politics... and the voters too

'The Slippery Slope' in Westminster is a failure in which both sides are to blame. Illustration: Martin Rowson

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger joins Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson and Luciana Berger during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Passing of Kinnock amendment labelled 'skulduggery' amidst Commons confusion

The Kinnock amendment passes as a result of there being no tellers for the 'no' vote.

Fighting back in the Age of Post Shame

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Forget the distractions: We have no answers for Brexit - because they do not exist

Newspaper joins in with PM's 'bully boy' tactics by handing Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse'

A reporter attempts to give Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a blouse outside his home in Islington. Photograph: Emma Bowden/PA Wire.

ANDREW ADONIS: How would Winston Churchill address parliament today?

Sir WinstonChurchill addressing a Women Conservatives meeting in 1954. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Breakthrough in the House of Lords means bill to stop no-deal Brexit likely to pass

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Rebel MPs cheered by pro-democracy supporters at People's Vote rally in Westminster

People's Vote campaigners in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson fails to win enough support for an early general election

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/Parliament/PA.

Date set for parliamentary debate surrounding anti-prorogation petition

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s disregard for parliament has become an instant meme

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on the Simpsons sofa. Photograph: Itzkoff/Twitter.

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Watch Jess Phillips’ emotional speech criticising the prime minister and his plans for an election

Jess Phillips delivers a passionate speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson heckled in Yorkshire in front of BBC News cameras

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish

Boris Johnson watches Phillip Lee cross the floor to join the Lib Dems in dramatic House of Commons scenes. Picture: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy