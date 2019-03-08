Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament
PUBLISHED: 09:26 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 02 July 2019
Archant
Liberal Democrat MEPs have turned up to the first day of the new European parliament session wearing 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts.
The anti-Brexit party, which came second in the European elections the month before, wore bright yellow t-shirts brandishing a 'Stop Brexit' message with 'Bollocks to Brexit' on the back.
It was the first day for the new intake of MEPs in the European parliament in Strasbourg.
Guy Verhofstadt, Brexit negiotiator for the European parliament, tweeted his delight.
He said: "Here's my new view in the plenary of the European Parliament!"
But while it became a talking point, with many pro-Europeans praising the move, the Eurosceptics and the Brexit Party were infruriated by the move.
MEP Claire Fox tweeted: "Those yellow dots in picture are Lib Dems who have turned up in their 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts. Stay classy guys.
"Bringing anti-democracy UK style to #Strasbourg - luckily @brexitparty_uk here to fly flag for democracy & national/popular sovereignty."
Martin Daubney MEP wrote: "Absolute state of the Lib Dem MEPs: Wearing 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts into parliament. Bollocks to 17.4 million voters is what they are saying. Childish, 6th form nonsense."
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.