Video

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Guy Verhofstadt's view from the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter Archant

Liberal Democrat MEPs have turned up to the first day of the new European parliament session wearing 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The anti-Brexit party, which came second in the European elections the month before, wore bright yellow t-shirts brandishing a 'Stop Brexit' message with 'Bollocks to Brexit' on the back.

It was the first day for the new intake of MEPs in the European parliament in Strasbourg.

Guy Verhofstadt, Brexit negiotiator for the European parliament, tweeted his delight.

He said: "Here's my new view in the plenary of the European Parliament!"

Lib Dem MEPs turn up in stop Brexit t-shirts. Photograph: Antony Hook MEP. Lib Dem MEPs turn up in stop Brexit t-shirts. Photograph: Antony Hook MEP.

But while it became a talking point, with many pro-Europeans praising the move, the Eurosceptics and the Brexit Party were infruriated by the move.

MEP Claire Fox tweeted: "Those yellow dots in picture are Lib Dems who have turned up in their 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts. Stay classy guys.

"Bringing anti-democracy UK style to #Strasbourg - luckily @brexitparty_uk here to fly flag for democracy & national/popular sovereignty."

Martin Daubney MEP wrote: "Absolute state of the Lib Dem MEPs: Wearing 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirts into parliament. Bollocks to 17.4 million voters is what they are saying. Childish, 6th form nonsense."

Lib Dem MEPs in the European parliament. Photograph: European Parliament. Lib Dem MEPs in the European parliament. Photograph: European Parliament.

You may also want to watch:

You'd never see Brexiteers pulling stunts like this, of course... pic.twitter.com/J6vM817QWn — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) July 2, 2019