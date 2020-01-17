Podcast: What's wrong with Big Ben bing bong, ping pong?
Download the free podcast from the team at The New European to hear our review of the week in politics.
Every Friday Richard Porritt and Steve Anglesey review another wild week in post-common sense Britain.
The award-nominated podcast is packed full of big news, comment, and irreverent views.
We talk about the issues that matter most to Remainers, and crown a Brexiteer of the Week.
We'll even have the occasional guest too. Previous guests have included Alastair Campbell, Andrew Adonis, Bonnie Greer and Keir Starmer.
This week the pair scratch their heads over Brexiteers' obsession with bells, Dominic Cummings and the nail-biting Labour leadership race.
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter