On the podcast: I'll do anything to stop Brexit... but I won't do that

On this week's podcast Jeremy Corbyn makes an offer that the Lib Dems can refuse.

Become a Supporter

Steve Anglesey, Geri Scott, Mia Jankowicz and Jono Read also take a look at Boris Johnson's alternative PMQs and the furore over the Telegraph's no-deal Brexit polling.

Plus we crown another Brexiteer of the Week and the listeners give their suggestions for what a film about Boris Johnson's life would be called.

