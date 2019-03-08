Join In

Join us for a live recording of The New European podcast

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live. Archant

As we head towards another tumultuous month we'll be recording another episode of The New European podcast live in front of a studio audience.

Podcast regulars Steve Anglesey and Richard Porritt will be joined by special guests including TNE columnists Bonnie Greer and an audience as they talk all things Brexit, bring out some of the regular features, and take some of your questions.

It will take place at Podcast Live, where you can also see a number of other podcast recordings including productions from The New Statesman, Sky's Sophy Ridge, LBC's Iain Dale, UK in a Changing EU, For Our Future's Sake, The Week Unwrapped, and Polling Politics.

There will even be free merchandise from the team.

Join us from 10am on Saturday 5th October at The Light, Friends House, 173-177 Euston Road in central London. Tickets cost £13.50 or you can book for the whole day for £32.50.

You can book your tickets here.

We'll see you in London!