Hear how The New European was launched four years ago
PUBLISHED: 17:04 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 08 July 2020
Archant
The New European is celebrating its fourth birthday, and we’re giving you a chance to get an insight into how it launched.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
We will be hosting a live edition of the podcast to celebrate the fourth anniversary since the pro-European newspaper launched.
As well as our regular hosts Steve Anglesey and Richard Porritt, we’ll be joined by the newspaper’s founder Matt Kelly, and columnists Alastair Campbell and Liz Gerard.
All five will be talking about the rise of the pro-European newspaper, as well as the direction of politics over the past four years since our launch.
You may also want to watch:
And we want you to join us too - where you can ask us questions - as we go live on Zoom.
We’ll be broadcasting on the internet from 6.00pm (British Summer Time) on Thursday July 9.
To confirm your attendance head over to this link, and we will see you there on the night.
Don’t forget to bring a glass of your favourite tipple to celebrate with us!
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter