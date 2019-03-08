Poll

The New European poll of the week on climate change and campaign cock-ups

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mocked for his poor mopping skills as he visited flood-hit Matlock. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

What's your take on the events of the week? Let us know your views on the key questions that have emerged for Remainers this week, on everything from election priorities to campaign blunders.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

- Got other views? Email us at letters@theneweuropean.co.uk